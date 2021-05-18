Loud Women release “Reclaim These Streets”

by Em Moore
UK based collective Loud Women have released a new song called "Reclaim These Streets". The song features 64 vocalists including Brix Smith (The Fall), Cassie Fox, Siobhan Fahey (Bananarama), Estella Adeyeri (Big Joanie), Ren Aldridge (Petrol Girls), Nadia Javed (The Tuts), Karen of Hagar the Womb, and Sam McCann of Gender Chores. The band that plays on the song is made up of Charley Stone of Salad, Stevie B of T-Bitch, and Jen Macro and Debbie Googe of My Bloody Valentine. All proceeds from the song will be donated to Women's Aid. Check out the song below.