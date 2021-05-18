Bob Mould has announced American tour dates for this fall. He will be touring with his band made up of Jason Narducy and Jon Wurster on the majority of dates and will also be playing solo electric shows. Bob Mould last released Blue Hearts in 2020 and will be releasing his fourth vinyl box set Distortion Live on July 16. Check out the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 16, 2021
|Paradise Rock Club
|Boston, MA
|Sep 17, 2021
|Webster Hall
|New York, NY
|Sep 18, 2021
|9:30 Club
|Washington, D.C.
|Sep 19, 2021
|Union Transfer
|Philadelphia, PA
|Sep 21, 2021
|Mr. Smalls Theatre
|Millvale, PA
|Sep 22, 2021
|St. Andrew's Hall
|Detroit, MI
|Sep 24, 2021
|The Vic Theatre
|Chicago, IL
|Sep 25, 2021
|First Avenue
|Minneapolis, MN
|Sep 28, 2021
|Neumos
|Seattle, WA
|Sep 29, 2021
|Wonder Ballroom
|Portland, OR
|Oct 01, 2021
|August Hall
|San Francisco, CA
|Oct 02, 2021
|Teragram Ballroom
|Los Angeles, CA
|Oct 04, 2021
|Boulder Theater
|Boulder, CO
|Oct 05, 2021
|Granada Theater
|Dallas, TX
|Oct 06, 2021
|Mohawk
|Austin, TX
|Oct 15, 2021
|Castle Theatre
|Bloomington, IL (Solo show)
|Oct 16, 2021
|Stoughton Opera House
|Stoughton, WI (Solo show)
|Oct 17, 2021
|Bell's Eccentric Cafe
|Kalamazoo, MI (Solo show)
|Oct 19, 2021
|The Kent Stage
|Kent, OH (Solo show)
|Oct 20, 2021
|Stuart's Opera House
|Nelsonville, OH (Solo show)
|Oct 23, 2021
|Off Broadway
|St. Louis, MO (Solo show)
|Oct 24, 2021
|Englert Civic Theatre
|Iowa City, IA (Solo show)