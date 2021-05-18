Bob Mould announces 2021 tour dates

Bob Mould has announced American tour dates for this fall. He will be touring with his band made up of Jason Narducy and Jon Wurster on the majority of dates and will also be playing solo electric shows. Bob Mould last released Blue Hearts in 2020 and will be releasing his fourth vinyl box set Distortion Live on July 16. Check out the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Sep 16, 2021Paradise Rock ClubBoston, MA
Sep 17, 2021Webster HallNew York, NY
Sep 18, 20219:30 ClubWashington, D.C.
Sep 19, 2021Union TransferPhiladelphia, PA
Sep 21, 2021Mr. Smalls TheatreMillvale, PA
Sep 22, 2021St. Andrew's HallDetroit, MI
Sep 24, 2021The Vic TheatreChicago, IL
Sep 25, 2021First AvenueMinneapolis, MN
Sep 28, 2021NeumosSeattle, WA
Sep 29, 2021Wonder BallroomPortland, OR
Oct 01, 2021August HallSan Francisco, CA
Oct 02, 2021Teragram BallroomLos Angeles, CA
Oct 04, 2021Boulder TheaterBoulder, CO
Oct 05, 2021Granada TheaterDallas, TX
Oct 06, 2021MohawkAustin, TX
Oct 15, 2021Castle TheatreBloomington, IL (Solo show)
Oct 16, 2021Stoughton Opera HouseStoughton, WI (Solo show)
Oct 17, 2021Bell's Eccentric CafeKalamazoo, MI (Solo show)
Oct 19, 2021The Kent StageKent, OH (Solo show)
Oct 20, 2021Stuart's Opera HouseNelsonville, OH (Solo show)
Oct 23, 2021Off BroadwaySt. Louis, MO (Solo show)
Oct 24, 2021Englert Civic TheatreIowa City, IA (Solo show)