Punknews.org's They Might Be Giants fan podcast This Might Be A Podcast, hosted by long-time Punknews contributor Greg Simpson, is doing a series of paid-download charity episodes with all money going to one of Greg's 5th grade student who is battling brain cancer, the money will go towards the student's medical bills, travel expenses and lodging required for the child's treatment.

The series will include episodes from Mike Park, Justin McElroy, Allie Goertz, former TMBG rhythm section Brian Doherty and Tony Maimone (who is also formerly Pere Ubu), and current TMBG bassist Danny Weinkauf. The first episode is available now for download for $3 or more on the podcast's bandcamp page.

The first episode features, Parry Gripp who has been kicking out nerdcore pop punk gems since 1996, and now makes his living off his YouTube channel which is full of amazingly addictive kids songs and videos like the classic "Hamster On A Piano (Eating Popcorn on a Piano)" to the "Raining Tacos" song series. Head to the bandcamp to donate to Garrett's brain cancer chemotherapy treatments.