Montreal's PRIORS share new video for “Cool World”

Montreal garage-punks PRIORS recently shared a new video showcasing "Cool World," a song from the group's latest barnburner My Punishment On Earth . The clip debuted today through the punk YouTube channel Tremendo Garaje . You can checkout the clip, which finds the band thrown back in time for a vintage television performance, below. My Punishment On Earth , the band's third full-length, arrived in late December of 2020 through Belgium's Drink & Drive Records (with Brain Gum carrying the LP in North America).

PRIORS recorded My Punishment On Earth with longtime producer Adrian Popovich (Tricky Woo, Mudie) at Montreal's Mountain City Studios. Harris Newman mastered the album. The new LP follows their 2018 New Pleasure LP and the Call For You EP, both of which were issued by Slovenly. During last summer's COVID lockdown, vocalist Chance Hutchison and his partner Jackie Blenkarn (of the Pale Lips) released a handful of home recordings as Chance & Jackie. Guitarist Maxime Desharnais also recently issued a self-titled cassette from his DEVO-core New Vogue side-gig.

PRIORS features vocalist Chance Hutchison, drummer Drew Demers, bassist Alan Hildebrandt, and guitarists Maxime Desharnais and Sebastien Godin.

