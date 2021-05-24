Cherym release “Listening to my Head”

Cherym
by

Derry based pop punk band Cherym have released a new song. The song is called "Listening to my Head" and is available digitally via Alcopop! Records. The band will also be touring the UK this fall with Cheerbleederz. Cherym last released MouthBreatherz in 2018. Check out the song below.

DateVenueCity
Oct 06Paper Dress VintageLondon, UK
Oct 07The Sunflower LoungeBirmingham, UK
Oct 08The Forum BasementTunbridge Wells, UK
Oct 09TwisterellaMiddelsborough, UK
Oct 10Green Door StoreBrighton, UK
Oct 11The Boiler RoomGuilford, UK
Oct 13Le PubNewport, UK
Oct 14HeartbreakersSouthampton, UK
Oct 15ExchangeBristol, UK
Oct 16Sneaky PetesEdinburgh, UK (without Cheerbleederz)
Oct 17The Hug and PintGlasgow, UK (without Cheerbleederz)