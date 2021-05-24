Cherym release “Listening to my Head”

by Em Moore
Derry based pop punk band Cherym have released a new song. The song is called "Listening to my Head" and is available digitally via Alcopop! Records. The band will also be touring the UK this fall with Cheerbleederz. Cherym last released MouthBreatherz in 2018. Check out the song below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Oct 06
|Paper Dress Vintage
|London, UK
|Oct 07
|The Sunflower Lounge
|Birmingham, UK
|Oct 08
|The Forum Basement
|Tunbridge Wells, UK
|Oct 09
|Twisterella
|Middelsborough, UK
|Oct 10
|Green Door Store
|Brighton, UK
|Oct 11
|The Boiler Room
|Guilford, UK
|Oct 13
|Le Pub
|Newport, UK
|Oct 14
|Heartbreakers
|Southampton, UK
|Oct 15
|Exchange
|Bristol, UK
|Oct 16
|Sneaky Petes
|Edinburgh, UK (without Cheerbleederz)
|Oct 17
|The Hug and Pint
|Glasgow, UK (without Cheerbleederz)