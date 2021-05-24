Check out the new track by Purple Witch of Culver!

Today, we are psyched to debut the new track by Purple Witch of Culver, "Malibu's Passing!"

Here's the dark side of LA, baby. Purple Witch of Culver is a duo composed of saxophonist Sarah Safaie and multi-instrumentalist Evan Taylor. The band makes dark, ghostly music that is pulled from surf-rock, psychedelia, and the agit-strike of West Coast punk. Think early Pink Floyd, George Clinton, and Lydia Lunch doing some LSD together.

On their new track, the duo engages in some astral space rock while Safaie acts a sort of prophet- she proclaims that humanity is at the cusp of a turning point- for better or for worse. Remember when George Clinton used to crib from the Process Church of final Judgement? We're entering into that weird sphere, people.

The tune is out via Lontaka records and you can hear it below, right now!