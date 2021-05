Long running Canadian pop punk band have announced a new Live album. The disc is called Eggs Alive! In Italy and the recording comes from their 2019 appearance at to commemorate their appearance in Italy recorded at Italy's Punk Rock Raduno Festival. The release contains 16 tracks and it's out on a variety of labels, depending on the territory. The release is in vinyl, CD, cassette, and 8-track format. Release date is set for June 4, 2021.