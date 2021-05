7 hours ago by Em Moore

Danny Elfman has released a music video for "Insects". The video was directed by Sam Rolfes and Andy Rolfes and comes with an epilepsy warning. The song is a reworked version of Oingo Boingo's 1982 song "Insects" and is off of Danny Elfman's upcoming solo album Big Mess out June 11 via Anti- Records and Epitaph Records. Check out the video and song below.