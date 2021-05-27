CJ Ramone to headline Shred The Trend

CJ Ramone will headline the Shred the Trend event on June 6. As stated by the organizers, "Shred the Trend is a skateboarding & music event in Pala, CA to connect veterans & service members to promote mental health & awareness of veteran suicides. We are raising funds to help kickstart a new organization called Six Feet Above (SFA). SFA connects and supports veterans battling PTS and other mental health issues, through skateboarding and retreats that center around outdoor activities and cognitive and dialectic behavior therapy."

CJ states that he will be playing mostly Raomes tunes. Joe Sib will also do some spoken word. CJ released The Holy Spell in 2019.