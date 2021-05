Anonymous Source, Posted by 9 hours ago Via anAnonymous Source, Posted by John Gentile

Sparks will release their documentary on June 18. It's called The Sparks Brothers and it's out via Focus Features. Sparks' Ron and Russell Mael, Jane Wielden, SteveJones of Sex Pistols, Weird Al, New Order, Flea, Beck, Jack Antonoff, Jason Schwartzman, and Neil Gaiman appear in the film. You can see the trailer below.