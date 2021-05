8 hours ago by Em Moore

Bandcamp has announced that they will be bringing back "Bandcamp Fridays", the initiative that sees the company waive their fees on purchases for twenty-four hours, beginning in August. The company has also announced that they will be holding their Juneteenth fundraiser again on June 18 that sees them donating their share of sales to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. Bandcamp Fridays will begin again on August 6 and will be held on the first Friday of each month for the rest of 2021.