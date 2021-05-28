Episode #543 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode Chris Gethard stops by to talk about his new comedy special Half My Life . He also joins John, Hallie, Sam, and Em to discuss The Linda Lindas, Turnstile's new song, the trailer for the new Chumbawamba documentary, artists in the nude, and Neighborhood Brats. Check out the new episode below!
