Promotor of Teenage Bottlerocket gig charges $18 for vaccinated fans, $999 for non-vax fans

As reported by CNN, a Florida concert promotor has a unique and controversial pricing plan for an upcoming Teenage Bottlerocket show. On June 26, Paul Williams is hosting a show at VFW post 39 in St. Petersburg, Florida. If you provide proof of vaccination, tickets are $18. If you do not, you can still buy tickets for $999 each.

The promotor stated: "To be eligible for the DISCOUNT, you will need to bring a government issued photo ID and your PHYSICAL COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card (if you have lost it keep reading, we got you). You will need to have had your second shot of Pfizer or Moderna, or your single shot of Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on or before 6/12/2021. If you do not care about the discount, tickets are available for a flat rate of $999.99. Note that all staff, volunteers, and band members will be vaccinated. Also know if you buy one of these advance tickets and show up without your vaccination card or government issued photo id, you won't be let in at this price, you will need to pay the remaining $981.99 to enter or go back and get your card. There will be NO REFUNDS. We are NOT telling you what to do here, we are making a business decision and letting the market decide. If someone wants to come in unvaccinated, they will scare off a large number of patrons and will need to pay the difference."

Ray of Teenage Bottlerocket stated that at first the band thought the plan was a joke, but when he learned that it was a real thing he agreed with the plan.