Today, we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new live video from MxPx! The video is for their song "Secret Weapon" and was taken from their latest Between This World And The Next livestream show. The song originally appeared on their 2007 album of the same name. MxPx will be holding another livestream show on June 4 at 6:30 PDT via their website. MxPx released their single "Can't Keep Waiting" earlier this year and released MxPx in 2018. Check out the video below!