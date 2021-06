According to an interview with idioteq.com, DFL is working on a split EP with Raging Nathans. Monty Messex of DFL said: "We’re actually working on a few songs right now for the Raging Nathans’ split. So hopefully, we can get those songs sorted out and recorded soon." The record is expected out via Rad Girlfriend records

DFL will release their first record in over 20 years later this summer. Raging Nathans release Waste My Heart this week.