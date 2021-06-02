Cro-Mags' 'Age Of Quarrel' taken off Record Store Day 2021 list

Previously, we reported that Cro-Mags' seminal Age of Quarrel album was slated to be reissued as part of Record Store Day 2021. This was surprising because the rights to the album have been contested by art least four parties over the years. After the reissue was announced, Cro-Mag Harley Flanagan stated that the release was issued without authorization and he was working on reclaiming the rights. It appears Harley may have made some headway. As of now, the album is no longer listed on the RSD 2021 list. You can view the current list here. We'll keep you updated.