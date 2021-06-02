We are pleased to bring to you a Punknews Exclusive premiere for circus party Berliners Circus Rhapsody. The diverse band ranges in sounds from rock and roll to ska to melodic punk. The band recently signed to Mannequin Vanity Records and will be releasing a new album titled Just Kidding later this month. We are premiering the first single, "Revolution" as a first taste of more to come from the band. See below for the video and a quote from the band
The new official music video for the song "Revolution" off the upcoming album Just Kidding. Released worldwide by Mannequin Vanity Records; German physical distribution with Coretex Berlin. Shot at the Wartburg in Berlin which is in danger of being torn down because the city wants to turn it into an industrial area. Find more information click