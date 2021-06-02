We are pleased to bring to you a Punknews Exclusive premiere for circus party Berliners Circus Rhapsody. The diverse band ranges in sounds from rock and roll to ska to melodic punk. The band recently signed to Mannequin Vanity Records and will be releasing a new album titled Just Kidding later this month. We are premiering the first single, "Revolution" as a first taste of more to come from the band. See below for the video and a quote from the band