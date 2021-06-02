Mac Sabbath announce US tour dates

Mac Sabbath have announced American tour dates for this summer and fall. The Outlaw Mariachi, Speedealer, and Lung will be playing support on select dates. Mac Sabbath will be releasing their Drive Thru Metal pop-up book this fall. Check out the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Aug 25, 2021Great American Music HallSan Francisco, CA (w/ The Outlaw Mariachi)
Aug 26, 2021Holy DiverSacramento, CA (w/ The Outlaw Mariachi)
Aug 28, 2021Dante’sPortland, OR (w/ The Outlaw Mariachi)
Aug 29, 2021El CorazónSeattle, WA (w/ The Outlaw Mariachi)
Sep 01, 2021Urban LoungeSalt Lake City, UT (w/ Speedealer and Lung)
Sep 02, 2021Marquis TheaterDenver, CO (w/ Speedealer and Lung)
Sep 03, 2021WAVEWichita, KS (w/ Speedealer and Lung)
Sep 04, 2021KnuckleheadsKansas City, MO (w/ Speedealer and Lung)
Sep 07, 2021Fine LineMinneapolis, MN (w/ Speedealer and Lung)
Sep 08, 2021Shank HallMilwaukee, WI (w/ Speedealer and Lung)
Sep 09, 2021Afterlife Music HallLombard, IL (w/ Speedealer and Lung)
Sep 10, 2021ElevationGrand Rapids, MI (w/ Speedealer and Lung)
Sep 11, 2021FubarSt. Louis, MO (w/ Speedealer and Lung)
Sep 12, 2021ZanzabarLouisville, KY (w/ Speedealer and Lung)
Sep 15, 2021The Montage Music HallRochester, NY (w/ Speedealer and Lung)
Sep 16, 2021Le Poisson RougeNew York, NY (w/ Speedealer and Lung)
Sep 17, 2021The Vault Music Hall & PubNew Bedford, MA (w/ Speedealer and Lung)
Sep 18, 2021The FoundryPhiladelphia, PA (w/ Speedealer and Lung)
Sep 19, 2021Black CatWashington, DC (w/ Speedealer and Lung)
Sep 22, 2021Harrisburg Midtown Arts CenterHarrisburg, PA (w/ Speedealer and Lung)
Sep 23, 2021Vinoski WineryBelle Vernon, PA (w/ Speedealer and Lung)
Sep 24, 2021Beachland BallroomCleveland, OH (w/ Speedealer and Lung)
Sep 25, 2021Magic BagFerndale, MI (w/ Speedealer and Lung)
Sep 28, 2021HI–FI Indy & HI–FI AnnexIndianapolis, IN (w/ Speedealer and Lung)
Sep 29, 2021EXIT/INNashville, TN (w/ Speedealer and Lung)
Sep 30, 2021The Grey EagleAsheville, NC (w/ Speedealer and Lung)
Oct 01, 2021Motorco Music HallDurham, NC (w/ Speedealer and Lung)
Oct 02, 202142nd Street TavernWilmington, NC (w/ Speedealer and Lung)
Oct 03, 2021The Charleston Pour HouseCharleston, SC (w/ Speedealer and Lung)
Oct 06, 2021Terminal WestAtlanta, GA (w/ Speedealer and Lung)
Oct 07, 2021Lafayette’s Music RoomMemphis, TN (w/ Speedealer and Lung)
Oct 08, 2021Zony Mash Beer ProjectNew Orleans, LA (w/ Speedealer and Lung)
Oct 09, 2021Scout BarHouston, TX (w/ Speedealer and Lung)
Oct 10, 2021Meanwhile BrewingAustin, TX (w/ Speedealer and Lung)
Oct 12, 2021Paper TigerSan Antonio, TX (w/ Speedealer and Lung)
Oct 14, 2021Meow Wolf Santa FeSanta Fe, NM (w/ Speedealer and Lung)
Oct 15, 2021RockHouse Bar & GrillEl Paso, TX (w/ Speedealer and Lung)
Nov 05, 2021Teragram BallroomLos Angeles, CA ( w/ The Outlaw Mariachi)
Nov 06, 2021The SpaceLas Vegas, NV ( w/ The Outlaw Mariachi)