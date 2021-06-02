Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Mac Sabbath have announced American tour dates for this summer and fall. The Outlaw Mariachi, Speedealer, and Lung will be playing support on select dates. Mac Sabbath will be releasing their Drive Thru Metal pop-up book this fall. Check out the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Aug 25, 2021
|Great American Music Hall
|San Francisco, CA (w/ The Outlaw Mariachi)
|Aug 26, 2021
|Holy Diver
|Sacramento, CA (w/ The Outlaw Mariachi)
|Aug 28, 2021
|Dante’s
|Portland, OR (w/ The Outlaw Mariachi)
|Aug 29, 2021
|El Corazón
|Seattle, WA (w/ The Outlaw Mariachi)
|Sep 01, 2021
|Urban Lounge
|Salt Lake City, UT (w/ Speedealer and Lung)
|Sep 02, 2021
|Marquis Theater
|Denver, CO (w/ Speedealer and Lung)
|Sep 03, 2021
|WAVE
|Wichita, KS (w/ Speedealer and Lung)
|Sep 04, 2021
|Knuckleheads
|Kansas City, MO (w/ Speedealer and Lung)
|Sep 07, 2021
|Fine Line
|Minneapolis, MN (w/ Speedealer and Lung)
|Sep 08, 2021
|Shank Hall
|Milwaukee, WI (w/ Speedealer and Lung)
|Sep 09, 2021
|Afterlife Music Hall
|Lombard, IL (w/ Speedealer and Lung)
|Sep 10, 2021
|Elevation
|Grand Rapids, MI (w/ Speedealer and Lung)
|Sep 11, 2021
|Fubar
|St. Louis, MO (w/ Speedealer and Lung)
|Sep 12, 2021
|Zanzabar
|Louisville, KY (w/ Speedealer and Lung)
|Sep 15, 2021
|The Montage Music Hall
|Rochester, NY (w/ Speedealer and Lung)
|Sep 16, 2021
|Le Poisson Rouge
|New York, NY (w/ Speedealer and Lung)
|Sep 17, 2021
|The Vault Music Hall & Pub
|New Bedford, MA (w/ Speedealer and Lung)
|Sep 18, 2021
|The Foundry
|Philadelphia, PA (w/ Speedealer and Lung)
|Sep 19, 2021
|Black Cat
|Washington, DC (w/ Speedealer and Lung)
|Sep 22, 2021
|Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center
|Harrisburg, PA (w/ Speedealer and Lung)
|Sep 23, 2021
|Vinoski Winery
|Belle Vernon, PA (w/ Speedealer and Lung)
|Sep 24, 2021
|Beachland Ballroom
|Cleveland, OH (w/ Speedealer and Lung)
|Sep 25, 2021
|Magic Bag
|Ferndale, MI (w/ Speedealer and Lung)
|Sep 28, 2021
|HI–FI Indy & HI–FI Annex
|Indianapolis, IN (w/ Speedealer and Lung)
|Sep 29, 2021
|EXIT/IN
|Nashville, TN (w/ Speedealer and Lung)
|Sep 30, 2021
|The Grey Eagle
|Asheville, NC (w/ Speedealer and Lung)
|Oct 01, 2021
|Motorco Music Hall
|Durham, NC (w/ Speedealer and Lung)
|Oct 02, 2021
|42nd Street Tavern
|Wilmington, NC (w/ Speedealer and Lung)
|Oct 03, 2021
|The Charleston Pour House
|Charleston, SC (w/ Speedealer and Lung)
|Oct 06, 2021
|Terminal West
|Atlanta, GA (w/ Speedealer and Lung)
|Oct 07, 2021
|Lafayette’s Music Room
|Memphis, TN (w/ Speedealer and Lung)
|Oct 08, 2021
|Zony Mash Beer Project
|New Orleans, LA (w/ Speedealer and Lung)
|Oct 09, 2021
|Scout Bar
|Houston, TX (w/ Speedealer and Lung)
|Oct 10, 2021
|Meanwhile Brewing
|Austin, TX (w/ Speedealer and Lung)
|Oct 12, 2021
|Paper Tiger
|San Antonio, TX (w/ Speedealer and Lung)
|Oct 14, 2021
|Meow Wolf Santa Fe
|Santa Fe, NM (w/ Speedealer and Lung)
|Oct 15, 2021
|RockHouse Bar & Grill
|El Paso, TX (w/ Speedealer and Lung)
|Nov 05, 2021
|Teragram Ballroom
|Los Angeles, CA ( w/ The Outlaw Mariachi)
|Nov 06, 2021
|The Space
|Las Vegas, NV ( w/ The Outlaw Mariachi)