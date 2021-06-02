Latewaves: 'Hell To Pay'

Punknews is excited to premiere the debut album by New Jersey punk rockers, Latewaves. After forming in 2016 and releasing a few EPs, the trio decided to hit the studio with producers Brett Romnes and Vinnie Caruana to lay down an LP full of riff-laden guitars and self-reflective lyrics. In three separate week-long sessions, the band culled 30 demos into a handful of cohesive and complimentary tracks.

According to the band, the recording process was both challenging and rewarding. "Much of that has to do with our producers…We've been at this pipe dream most of our lives and this was by far the hardest we were pushed in the studio. However, like in Karate Kid, we didn't know we were learning so much at the time. We were pretty much laughing and smiling the whole time."

As for the sound of the record, the band states, "Musically, the record was inspired by our collective tastes. We never discuss exactly what we wanted it to sound like, it sort of happened naturally."

The album, Hell to Pay, will be released on June 4. The band will also be playing a virtual record release show on June 3 at 8pm EST. Tickets can be purchased here.

Check out the entire album below.