Red Fang announce 2021 tour dates (US)

Red Fang
by Tours

Red Fang have announced American tour dates for this fall. Starcrawler, Here Lies Man, and Warish will play support on select dates. Red Fang will release Arrows on June 4 via Relapse Records and released Only Ghosts in 2016. Check out the tour dates below,

DateVenueCity
Oct 15Sabertooth (Spanish Ballroom)Tacoma, WA (w/ Starcrawler and Here Lies Man)
Oct 16Sabertooth (Crystal Ballroom)Portland, OR (w/ Starcrawler and Here Lies Man)
Oct 17Sessions Music HallEugene, OR (w/ Starcrawler and Here Lies Man)
Oct 19TBATBA (w/ Starcrawler and Here Lies Man)
Oct 20TBATBA (w/ Starcrawler and Here Lies Man)
Oct 21TBATBA (w/ Starcrawler and Here Lies Man)
Oct 22TBATBA (w/ Starcrawler and Here Lies Man)
Oct 23191 TooleTucson, AZ (w/ Starcrawler and Here Lies Man)
Oct 25Granada TheaterDallas, TX (w/ Starcrawler and Here Lies Man)
Oct 26Secret GroupHouston, TX (w/ Starcrawler and Here Lies Man)
Oct 27Empire Control Room & GarageAustin, TX (w/ Starcrawler and Here Lies Man)
Oct 29Terminal WestAtlanta, GA (w/ Starcrawler and Warish)
Oct 30SaturnBirmingham, AL (w/ Starcrawler and Warish)
Oct 31The Ryman AudiotoriumNashville, TN (Supporting All Them Witches)
Nov 02Black CatWashington, DC (w/ Starcrawler and Warish)
Nov 03Underground ArtsPhiladelphia, PA (w/ Starcrawler and Warish)
Nov 04WarsawBrooklyn, NY (w/ Starcrawler and Warish)
Nov 05Toad's PlaceNew Haven, CT (w/ Starcrawler and Warish)
Nov 06The SinclairCambridge, MA (w/ Starcrawler and Warish)
Nov 08Spirit HallPittsburgh, PA (w/ Starcrawler and Warish)
Nov 10El ClubDetroit, MI (w/ Starcrawler and Warish)
Nov 11MetroChicago, IL (w/ Starcrawler and Warish)
Nov 12AmsterdamSt. Paul, MN (w/ Starcrawler and Warish)
Nov 13Majestic TheatreMadison, WI (w/ Starcrawler and Warish)
Nov 15Bluebird TheaterDenver, CO (w/ Starcrawler and Warish)
Nov 16Fox TheatreBoulder, CO (w/ Starcrawler and Warish)
Nov 17Metro Music HallSalt Lake City, UT (w/ Starcrawler and Warish)
Nov 18The OlympicBoise, ID (w/ Starcrawler and Warish)
Nov 20Koot'sAnchorage, AK