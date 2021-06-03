Red Fang have announced American tour dates for this fall. Starcrawler, Here Lies Man, and Warish will play support on select dates. Red Fang will release Arrows on June 4 via Relapse Records and released Only Ghosts in 2016. Check out the tour dates below,
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Oct 15
|Sabertooth (Spanish Ballroom)
|Tacoma, WA (w/ Starcrawler and Here Lies Man)
|Oct 16
|Sabertooth (Crystal Ballroom)
|Portland, OR (w/ Starcrawler and Here Lies Man)
|Oct 17
|Sessions Music Hall
|Eugene, OR (w/ Starcrawler and Here Lies Man)
|Oct 19
|TBA
|TBA (w/ Starcrawler and Here Lies Man)
|Oct 20
|TBA
|TBA (w/ Starcrawler and Here Lies Man)
|Oct 21
|TBA
|TBA (w/ Starcrawler and Here Lies Man)
|Oct 22
|TBA
|TBA (w/ Starcrawler and Here Lies Man)
|Oct 23
|191 Toole
|Tucson, AZ (w/ Starcrawler and Here Lies Man)
|Oct 25
|Granada Theater
|Dallas, TX (w/ Starcrawler and Here Lies Man)
|Oct 26
|Secret Group
|Houston, TX (w/ Starcrawler and Here Lies Man)
|Oct 27
|Empire Control Room & Garage
|Austin, TX (w/ Starcrawler and Here Lies Man)
|Oct 29
|Terminal West
|Atlanta, GA (w/ Starcrawler and Warish)
|Oct 30
|Saturn
|Birmingham, AL (w/ Starcrawler and Warish)
|Oct 31
|The Ryman Audiotorium
|Nashville, TN (Supporting All Them Witches)
|Nov 02
|Black Cat
|Washington, DC (w/ Starcrawler and Warish)
|Nov 03
|Underground Arts
|Philadelphia, PA (w/ Starcrawler and Warish)
|Nov 04
|Warsaw
|Brooklyn, NY (w/ Starcrawler and Warish)
|Nov 05
|Toad's Place
|New Haven, CT (w/ Starcrawler and Warish)
|Nov 06
|The Sinclair
|Cambridge, MA (w/ Starcrawler and Warish)
|Nov 08
|Spirit Hall
|Pittsburgh, PA (w/ Starcrawler and Warish)
|Nov 10
|El Club
|Detroit, MI (w/ Starcrawler and Warish)
|Nov 11
|Metro
|Chicago, IL (w/ Starcrawler and Warish)
|Nov 12
|Amsterdam
|St. Paul, MN (w/ Starcrawler and Warish)
|Nov 13
|Majestic Theatre
|Madison, WI (w/ Starcrawler and Warish)
|Nov 15
|Bluebird Theater
|Denver, CO (w/ Starcrawler and Warish)
|Nov 16
|Fox Theatre
|Boulder, CO (w/ Starcrawler and Warish)
|Nov 17
|Metro Music Hall
|Salt Lake City, UT (w/ Starcrawler and Warish)
|Nov 18
|The Olympic
|Boise, ID (w/ Starcrawler and Warish)
|Nov 20
|Koot's
|Anchorage, AK