Bruce Lee Band working on new album

According to an Instagram post, Bruce Lee Band are working on a full-length record. The Instagram post reads,

"@bruceleeband "division in the heartland" came out last Friday. Thanks for all the support and love. Well…we have started recording new music. Jeff, Dan, Kevin and I are back @districtrecording to record a proper full length. The reason our last two releases were not full lengths was because of our crazy schedules would not alow us enough time. But we've been able to block out 7 days and we will be finished by next week. So look for a new Bruce Lee Band record this year. A FULL LENGTH RECORD. Peace, Mike Park"

The caption accompanies a short video of the band in the studio. The Bruce Lee Band released their EP Division in the Hearland in May of this year. See the post in full below.