Anti-Flag announce 2021 tour dates

Anti-Flag
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

Anti-Flag have announced a North American tour for this fall. Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Grumpster, Dog Party, Doll Skin, and Oxymorrons will be playing support on select dates. Any previously purchased tickets from 2020 will remain valid at the new date. Anti-Flag released 20/20 Vision in 2020. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Sep 14Pyramid SchemeGrand Rapids, MI (w/Dog Party, Grumpster, Oxymorrons)
Sep 15Grog ShopCleveland, OH (w/Dog Party, Grumpster, Oxymorrons)
Sep 17Riot FestChicago, IL (Oxymorrons)
Sep 18Red FlagSt. Louis, MO (w/Dog Party, Grumpster, Oxymorrons)
Sep 19Amsterdam Bar and HallSt. Paul, MN (w/Dog Party, Grumpster, Oxymorrons)
Sep 21Gothic TheatreDenver, CO (w/Teenage Bottlerocket, Dog Party, Grumpster, Oxymorrons)
Sep 22ComplexSalt Lake City, UT (w/Dog Party, Grumpster, Oxymorrons)
Sep 23The Rebel LoungePhoenix, AZ (w/Dog Party, Grumpster, Oxymorrons)
Sep 24Punk Rock BowlingLas Vegas, NV (Without Dog Party, Grumpster, Oxymorrons)
Sep 26Rebel Rock FestivalOrlando, FL (Without Dog Party, Grumpster, Oxymorrons)
Sep 29The LoftDallas, TX (w/Dog Party, Grumpster, Oxymorrons)
Sep 30Come and Take It LiveAustin, TX (w/Dog Party, Grumpster, Oxymorrons)
Oct 01Lowbrow PalaceEl Paso, TX (w/Dog Party, Grumpster, Oxymorrons)
Oct 02LaunchpadAlbuquerque, NM (w/Dog Party, Grumpster, Oxymorrons)
Oct 04CasbahSan Diego, CA (w/Dog Party, Grumpster, Oxymorrons)
Oct 05Constellation RoomSanta Ana, CA (w/Dog Party, Grumpster, Oxymorrons)
Oct 07Lodge RoomLos Angeles, CA (w/Dog Party, Grumpster)
Oct 08CornerstoneBerkeley, CA (w/Dog Party, Grumpster, Oxymorrons)
Oct 09Aftershock FestivalSacramento, CA (Oxymorrons)
Oct 10The Atrium at The CatalystSanta Cruz, CA (w/Dog Party, Grumpster, Oxymorrons)
Oct 12El CorazonSeattle, WA (w/Dog Party, Grumpster, Oxymorrons)
Oct 13Hawthorne TheatrePortland, OR (w/Dog Party, Grumpster, Oxymorrons)
Oct 14Rickshaw TheatreVancouver, BC (w/Dog Party, Grumpster, Oxymorrons)
Nov 02Rec RoomBuffalo, NY (w/Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Doll Skin)
Nov 03Velvet UndergroundToronto, ON (w/Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Doll Skin)
Nov 04Club SAWOttawa, ON (w/Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Doll Skin)
Nov 05Corona TheatreMontreal, QC (w/Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Doll Skin)
Nov 06Higher GroundBurlington, VT (w/Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Doll Skin)
Nov 07Brighton Music HallBoston, MA (w/Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Doll Skin)
Nov 09Space BallroomHamden, CT (w/Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Doll Skin)
Nov 10House of IndependentsAsbury Park, NJ (w/Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Doll Skin)
Nov 11Gramercy TheatreNew York, NY (w/Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Doll Skin)
Nov 12The Foundry at The FillmorePhiladelphia, PA (w/Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Doll Skin)
Nov 13Black CatWashington, DC (w/Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Doll Skin)
Nov 14Cat's CradleCarrboro, NC (w/Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Doll Skin)
Nov 16The Masquerade - PurgatoryAtlanta, GA (w/Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Doll Skin)
Nov 17Exit/InNashville, TN (w/Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Doll Skin)
Nov 18Reggie'sChicago, IL (w/Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Doll Skin)
Nov 19A&R BarColumbus, OH (w/Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Doll Skin)
Nov 20Roxian Theatre - ANTIfestPittsburgh, PA (w/Suicide Machines, Punchline, Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Doll Skin, Swiss Army)