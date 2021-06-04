Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Anti-Flag have announced a North American tour for this fall. Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Grumpster, Dog Party, Doll Skin, and Oxymorrons will be playing support on select dates. Any previously purchased tickets from 2020 will remain valid at the new date. Anti-Flag released 20/20 Vision in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 14
|Pyramid Scheme
|Grand Rapids, MI (w/Dog Party, Grumpster, Oxymorrons)
|Sep 15
|Grog Shop
|Cleveland, OH (w/Dog Party, Grumpster, Oxymorrons)
|Sep 17
|Riot Fest
|Chicago, IL (Oxymorrons)
|Sep 18
|Red Flag
|St. Louis, MO (w/Dog Party, Grumpster, Oxymorrons)
|Sep 19
|Amsterdam Bar and Hall
|St. Paul, MN (w/Dog Party, Grumpster, Oxymorrons)
|Sep 21
|Gothic Theatre
|Denver, CO (w/Teenage Bottlerocket, Dog Party, Grumpster, Oxymorrons)
|Sep 22
|Complex
|Salt Lake City, UT (w/Dog Party, Grumpster, Oxymorrons)
|Sep 23
|The Rebel Lounge
|Phoenix, AZ (w/Dog Party, Grumpster, Oxymorrons)
|Sep 24
|Punk Rock Bowling
|Las Vegas, NV (Without Dog Party, Grumpster, Oxymorrons)
|Sep 26
|Rebel Rock Festival
|Orlando, FL (Without Dog Party, Grumpster, Oxymorrons)
|Sep 29
|The Loft
|Dallas, TX (w/Dog Party, Grumpster, Oxymorrons)
|Sep 30
|Come and Take It Live
|Austin, TX (w/Dog Party, Grumpster, Oxymorrons)
|Oct 01
|Lowbrow Palace
|El Paso, TX (w/Dog Party, Grumpster, Oxymorrons)
|Oct 02
|Launchpad
|Albuquerque, NM (w/Dog Party, Grumpster, Oxymorrons)
|Oct 04
|Casbah
|San Diego, CA (w/Dog Party, Grumpster, Oxymorrons)
|Oct 05
|Constellation Room
|Santa Ana, CA (w/Dog Party, Grumpster, Oxymorrons)
|Oct 07
|Lodge Room
|Los Angeles, CA (w/Dog Party, Grumpster)
|Oct 08
|Cornerstone
|Berkeley, CA (w/Dog Party, Grumpster, Oxymorrons)
|Oct 09
|Aftershock Festival
|Sacramento, CA (Oxymorrons)
|Oct 10
|The Atrium at The Catalyst
|Santa Cruz, CA (w/Dog Party, Grumpster, Oxymorrons)
|Oct 12
|El Corazon
|Seattle, WA (w/Dog Party, Grumpster, Oxymorrons)
|Oct 13
|Hawthorne Theatre
|Portland, OR (w/Dog Party, Grumpster, Oxymorrons)
|Oct 14
|Rickshaw Theatre
|Vancouver, BC (w/Dog Party, Grumpster, Oxymorrons)
|Nov 02
|Rec Room
|Buffalo, NY (w/Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Doll Skin)
|Nov 03
|Velvet Underground
|Toronto, ON (w/Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Doll Skin)
|Nov 04
|Club SAW
|Ottawa, ON (w/Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Doll Skin)
|Nov 05
|Corona Theatre
|Montreal, QC (w/Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Doll Skin)
|Nov 06
|Higher Ground
|Burlington, VT (w/Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Doll Skin)
|Nov 07
|Brighton Music Hall
|Boston, MA (w/Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Doll Skin)
|Nov 09
|Space Ballroom
|Hamden, CT (w/Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Doll Skin)
|Nov 10
|House of Independents
|Asbury Park, NJ (w/Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Doll Skin)
|Nov 11
|Gramercy Theatre
|New York, NY (w/Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Doll Skin)
|Nov 12
|The Foundry at The Fillmore
|Philadelphia, PA (w/Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Doll Skin)
|Nov 13
|Black Cat
|Washington, DC (w/Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Doll Skin)
|Nov 14
|Cat's Cradle
|Carrboro, NC (w/Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Doll Skin)
|Nov 16
|The Masquerade - Purgatory
|Atlanta, GA (w/Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Doll Skin)
|Nov 17
|Exit/In
|Nashville, TN (w/Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Doll Skin)
|Nov 18
|Reggie's
|Chicago, IL (w/Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Doll Skin)
|Nov 19
|A&R Bar
|Columbus, OH (w/Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Doll Skin)
|Nov 20
|Roxian Theatre - ANTIfest
|Pittsburgh, PA (w/Suicide Machines, Punchline, Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Doll Skin, Swiss Army)