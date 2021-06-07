Militarie Gun release new video, announce 2021 tour

Militarie Gun
by Tours

Militarie Gun have released a music video for their song "Ain't No Flowers". The video was directed by Ian Shelton and Will Acuña. The song is off their EP All Roads Lead To The Gun that was released last week. They will be releasing a second EP All Roads Lead To The Gun II in September 10. Militarie Gun also announced American tour dates for this fall. Spice will play support on select dates. Check out the video and tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Oct 01Collective 47Hesperia, CA
Oct 03Whistle StopSan Diego, CA
Oct 06Fantasy FactoryLas Vegas, NV
Oct 07TBASalt Lake City, UT
Oct 087th Circle (Convulse Fest)Denver, CO
Oct 09OutrspacesOmaha, NB
Oct 10Caydence Records & CoffeeMinneapolis, MN
Oct 11Subsect SkateshopDes Moines, IA
Oct 12Cactus ClubMilwaukee, WI
Oct 13SubterraneanChicago, IL
Oct 14The SanctuaryDetroit, MI
Oct 15Mahall'sCleveland, OH
Oct 16Mr. Roboto ProjectPittsburg, PA
Oct 17The HiveWilkes Barre, PA
Oct 18Pie ShopWashington, DC (w/Spice)
Oct 20Hardcore StadiumBoston, MA (w/Spice)
Oct 21News CafeProvidence, RI (w/Spice)
Oct 22Trans PecosQueens, NY (w/Spice)
Oct 24The CamelRichmond, VA
Oct 25The MilestoneCharlotte, NC
Oct 28Seasick RecordsBirmingham, AL
Oct 31The FestGainsville, FL
Nov 02The Coffin CompanyChatanooga, TN
Nov 03DRKMTTRNashville, TN
Nov 05SinkholeSt. Louis, MS
Nov 06Revolution RecordsKansas City, MS
Nov 0789th St.Oklahoma City, OK
Nov 09Three LinksDallas, TX
Nov 10Paper TigerSan Antonio, TX
Nov 11SatelliteHouston, TX
Nov 12BallroomAustin, TX
Nov 13Cactus HouseOdessa, TX