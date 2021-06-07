Militarie Gun have released a music video for their song "Ain't No Flowers". The video was directed by Ian Shelton and Will Acuña. The song is off their EP All Roads Lead To The Gun that was released last week. They will be releasing a second EP All Roads Lead To The Gun II in September 10. Militarie Gun also announced American tour dates for this fall. Spice will play support on select dates. Check out the video and tour dates below.