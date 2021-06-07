Militarie Gun have released a music video for their song "Ain't No Flowers". The video was directed by Ian Shelton and Will Acuña. The song is off their EP All Roads Lead To The Gun that was released last week. They will be releasing a second EP All Roads Lead To The Gun II in September 10. Militarie Gun also announced American tour dates for this fall. Spice will play support on select dates. Check out the video and tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Oct 01
|Collective 47
|Hesperia, CA
|Oct 03
|Whistle Stop
|San Diego, CA
|Oct 06
|Fantasy Factory
|Las Vegas, NV
|Oct 07
|TBA
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Oct 08
|7th Circle (Convulse Fest)
|Denver, CO
|Oct 09
|Outrspaces
|Omaha, NB
|Oct 10
|Caydence Records & Coffee
|Minneapolis, MN
|Oct 11
|Subsect Skateshop
|Des Moines, IA
|Oct 12
|Cactus Club
|Milwaukee, WI
|Oct 13
|Subterranean
|Chicago, IL
|Oct 14
|The Sanctuary
|Detroit, MI
|Oct 15
|Mahall's
|Cleveland, OH
|Oct 16
|Mr. Roboto Project
|Pittsburg, PA
|Oct 17
|The Hive
|Wilkes Barre, PA
|Oct 18
|Pie Shop
|Washington, DC (w/Spice)
|Oct 20
|Hardcore Stadium
|Boston, MA (w/Spice)
|Oct 21
|News Cafe
|Providence, RI (w/Spice)
|Oct 22
|Trans Pecos
|Queens, NY (w/Spice)
|Oct 24
|The Camel
|Richmond, VA
|Oct 25
|The Milestone
|Charlotte, NC
|Oct 28
|Seasick Records
|Birmingham, AL
|Oct 31
|The Fest
|Gainsville, FL
|Nov 02
|The Coffin Company
|Chatanooga, TN
|Nov 03
|DRKMTTR
|Nashville, TN
|Nov 05
|Sinkhole
|St. Louis, MS
|Nov 06
|Revolution Records
|Kansas City, MS
|Nov 07
|89th St.
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Nov 09
|Three Links
|Dallas, TX
|Nov 10
|Paper Tiger
|San Antonio, TX
|Nov 11
|Satellite
|Houston, TX
|Nov 12
|Ballroom
|Austin, TX
|Nov 13
|Cactus House
|Odessa, TX