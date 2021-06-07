Brendan Kelly (US)

Brendan Kelly, frontman of The Lawrence Arms is heading out on tour this summer. The tour is dubbed Here Goes Nothin' Tour and tickets are on sale now. See below for the dates.

DateLocationVenue
7/30Milwaukee, WIThe Cooperage
7/31Green Bay, WIBadger State Brewing
8/1Minneapolis, MNPalmer's Bar
8/2Iowa City, IABig Grove Brewery
8/6Chicago, ILCobra Lounge
8/7St. Louis, MOOff Broadway
8/8Springfield, MOSpringfield Brewing Co.
8/9Memphis, TNHi Tone
8/10Huntsville, ALFractal Brewing
8/11Atlanta, GABoggs Social
8/12Tallahassee, FLThe Bark
8/13Tampa, FLThe Bricks
8/14Gainesville, FLHeartwood Soundstage
8/15Savannah, GARiverside Lounge
8/16Wilmington, NCReggie's 42nd St.
8/17Norfolk, VATaphouse Grill
8/18Harrisburg, PAHMAC
8/19Brooklyn, NYArrogant Swine
8/21Philly, PASpecial Venue TBA!
8/22Cleveland, OHHatfield's