Brendan Kelly, frontman of The Lawrence Arms is heading out on tour this summer. The tour is dubbed Here Goes Nothin' Tour and tickets are on sale now. See below for the dates.
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|7/30
|Milwaukee, WI
|The Cooperage
|7/31
|Green Bay, WI
|Badger State Brewing
|8/1
|Minneapolis, MN
|Palmer's Bar
|8/2
|Iowa City, IA
|Big Grove Brewery
|8/6
|Chicago, IL
|Cobra Lounge
|8/7
|St. Louis, MO
|Off Broadway
|8/8
|Springfield, MO
|Springfield Brewing Co.
|8/9
|Memphis, TN
|Hi Tone
|8/10
|Huntsville, AL
|Fractal Brewing
|8/11
|Atlanta, GA
|Boggs Social
|8/12
|Tallahassee, FL
|The Bark
|8/13
|Tampa, FL
|The Bricks
|8/14
|Gainesville, FL
|Heartwood Soundstage
|8/15
|Savannah, GA
|Riverside Lounge
|8/16
|Wilmington, NC
|Reggie's 42nd St.
|8/17
|Norfolk, VA
|Taphouse Grill
|8/18
|Harrisburg, PA
|HMAC
|8/19
|Brooklyn, NY
|Arrogant Swine
|8/21
|Philly, PA
|Special Venue TBA!
|8/22
|Cleveland, OH
|Hatfield's