Vial announce album, release “Roadkill” video

by Em Moore
Minneapolis based Vial have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Loudmouth and will be out July 30 via Get Better Records. The band have also released a music video for their new song "Roadkill". The video was animated by Enne Goldstein. Vial released Grow Up in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Loudmouth Tracklist
1. Ego Death
2. Violet
3. Planet Drool
4. Mr. Fuck You
5. Something More
6. Thumb
7. Piss Punk
8. Therapy Pt II
9. Roadkill
10. Vodka Lemonade
11. Addict
12. 21