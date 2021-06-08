Laura Stevenson announces LP, releases “State” video

by Em Moore
Laura Stevenson has announced that she will be releasing a new album. The album is called Laura Stevenson and will be out August 6 via Don Giovanni Records. She has also released a music video for "State". The video was directed by Christopher Hainey. Laura Stevenson released The Big Freeze in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Laura Stevenson Tracklist
1. State
2. Don't Think About Me
3. Moving Cars
4. Continental Divide
5. Wretch
6. Sky Blue, Bad News
7. Mary
8. Sandstorm
9. After Those Who Mean It
10. Children's National Transfer