Ratboys and WIld Pink have announced co-headlining American tour dates for this fall. Ratboys will also be supporting Julien Baker around the UK and Europe in 2022. Ratboys released Happy Birthday, Ratboy earlier this year. Wild Pink released A Billion Little Lights in 2021. See the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Aug 05, 2021
|Levitt AMP Series
|Springfield, IL (w/Nectar)
|Aug 06, 2021
|Cactus Club
|Milwaukee, WI (w/Telethon)
|Aug 14, 2021
|Rocopelli Fest
|Griffin, IN
|Sep 12, 2021
|Club Cafe
|Pittsburgh, PA (w/ Wild Pink)
|Sep 14, 2021
|Songbyrd
|Washington, DC (w/ Wild Pink)
|Sep 15, 2021
|Johnny Brenda’s
|Philadelphia, PA (w/ Wild Pink)
|Sep 16, 2021
|Music Hall of Williamsburg
|Brooklyn, NY (w/ Wild Pink)
|Sep 17, 2021
|The Colony
|Woodstock, NY (w/ Wild Pink)
|Sep 18, 2021
|The Bug Jar
|Rochester, NY (Wild Pink only)
|Sep 19, 2021
|Riot Fest
|Chicago, IL (Ratboys only)
|Sep 19, 2021
|Rumba Cafe
|Columbus, OH (Wild Pink only)
|Sep 20, 2021
|Blueberry Hill Duck Room
|St. Louis, MO (w/ Wild Pink)
|Sep 22, 2021
|Globe Hall
|Denver, CO (w/ Wild Pink)
|Sep 25, 2021
|Treefort Music Fest
|Boise, ID
|Sep 27, 2021
|Barboza
|Seattle, WA (w/ Wild Pink)
|Sep 28, 2021
|Mississippi Studios
|Portland, OR (w/ Wild Pink)
|Sep 30, 2021
|Bottom Of The Hill
|San Francisco, CA (w/ Wild Pink)
|Oct 01, 2021
|Bootleg Bar
|Los Angeles, CA (w/ Wild Pink)
|Oct 02, 2021
|Valley Bar
|Phoenix, AZ (w/ Wild Pink)
|Oct 06, 2021
|Shitty Barn
|Spring Green, WI (w/ Wild Pink)
|Oct 07, 2021
|Empty Bottle
|Chicago, IL (Wild Pink only)
|Oct 31, 2021
|The FEST
|Gainesville, FL
|Apr 15, 2022
|Tivoli
|Utrecht, NL (supporting Julien Baker)
|Apr 16, 2022
|Vera
|Groningen, NL (supporting Julien Baker)
|Apr 17, 2022
|Fabrik
|Hamburg, DE (supporting Julien Baker)
|Apr 19, 2022
|Vega
|Copenhagen, DK (supporting Julien Baker)
|Apr 20, 2022
|Pustervik
|Gothenburg, SE (supporting Julien Baker)
|Apr 21, 2022
|Parkteatret
|Oslo, NO (supporting Julien Baker)
|Apr 23, 2022
|Nalen
|Stockholm, SE (supporting Julien Baker)
|Apr 25, 2022
|Mejeriet
|Lund, SE (supporting Julien Baker)
|Apr 28, 2022
|Festsaal Kreuzberg
|Berlin, DE (supporting Julien Baker)
|Apr 29, 2022
|Rock Cafe
|Prague, CZ (supporting Julien Baker)
|Apr 30, 2022
|Arena
|Vienna, AT (supporting Julien Baker)
|May 01, 2022
|Rockhouse
|Salzburg, AT (supporting Julien Baker)
|May 02, 2022
|Tvornica Kulture
|Zagreb, HR (supporting Julien Baker)
|May 04, 2022
|Padova Hall
|Padova, IT (supporting Julien Baker)
|May 06, 2022
|Bogen F
|Zurich, CH (supporting Julien Baker)
|May 07, 2022
|Manufaktur
|Schorndorf, DE (supporting Julien Baker)
|May 08, 2022
|Technikum
|Munich, DE (supporting Julien Baker)
|May 10, 2022
|Kulturkirche
|Cologne, DE (supporting Julien Baker)
|May 13, 2022
|Le Trabendo
|Paris, FR (supporting Julien Baker)
|May 14, 2022
|Ancienne Belgique
|Brussels, BE (supporting Julien Baker)
|May 17, 2022
|Electric Ballroom
|London, UK (supporting Julien Baker)
|May 18, 2022
|Electric Ballroom
|London, UK (supporting Julien Baker)
|May 19, 2022
|Leeds Irish Centre
|Leeds, UK (supporting Julien Baker)
|May 21, 2022
|Whelan’s
|Dublin, IE (supporting Julien Baker)
|May 22, 2022
|Whelan’s
|Dublin, IE (supporting Julien Baker)
|May 24, 2022
|St Luke’s
|Glasgow, UK (supporting Julien Baker)
|May 25, 2022
|Gorilla
|Manchester, UK (supporting Julien Baker)