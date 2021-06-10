Ratboys/Wild Pink announce 2021 tour dates

Ratboys and WIld Pink have announced co-headlining American tour dates for this fall. Ratboys will also be supporting Julien Baker around the UK and Europe in 2022. Ratboys released Happy Birthday, Ratboy earlier this year. Wild Pink released A Billion Little Lights in 2021. See the tour dates below.

Aug 05, 2021Levitt AMP SeriesSpringfield, IL (w/Nectar)
Aug 06, 2021Cactus ClubMilwaukee, WI (w/Telethon)
Aug 14, 2021Rocopelli FestGriffin, IN
Sep 12, 2021Club CafePittsburgh, PA (w/ Wild Pink)
Sep 14, 2021SongbyrdWashington, DC (w/ Wild Pink)
Sep 15, 2021Johnny Brenda’sPhiladelphia, PA (w/ Wild Pink)
Sep 16, 2021Music Hall of WilliamsburgBrooklyn, NY (w/ Wild Pink)
Sep 17, 2021The ColonyWoodstock, NY (w/ Wild Pink)
Sep 18, 2021The Bug JarRochester, NY (Wild Pink only)
Sep 19, 2021Riot FestChicago, IL (Ratboys only)
Sep 19, 2021Rumba CafeColumbus, OH (Wild Pink only)
Sep 20, 2021Blueberry Hill Duck RoomSt. Louis, MO (w/ Wild Pink)
Sep 22, 2021Globe HallDenver, CO (w/ Wild Pink)
Sep 25, 2021Treefort Music FestBoise, ID
Sep 27, 2021BarbozaSeattle, WA (w/ Wild Pink)
Sep 28, 2021Mississippi StudiosPortland, OR (w/ Wild Pink)
Sep 30, 2021Bottom Of The HillSan Francisco, CA (w/ Wild Pink)
Oct 01, 2021Bootleg BarLos Angeles, CA (w/ Wild Pink)
Oct 02, 2021Valley BarPhoenix, AZ (w/ Wild Pink)
Oct 06, 2021Shitty BarnSpring Green, WI (w/ Wild Pink)
Oct 07, 2021Empty BottleChicago, IL (Wild Pink only)
Oct 31, 2021The FESTGainesville, FL
Apr 15, 2022TivoliUtrecht, NL (supporting Julien Baker)
Apr 16, 2022VeraGroningen, NL (supporting Julien Baker)
Apr 17, 2022FabrikHamburg, DE (supporting Julien Baker)
Apr 19, 2022VegaCopenhagen, DK (supporting Julien Baker)
Apr 20, 2022PustervikGothenburg, SE (supporting Julien Baker)
Apr 21, 2022ParkteatretOslo, NO (supporting Julien Baker)
Apr 23, 2022NalenStockholm, SE (supporting Julien Baker)
Apr 25, 2022MejerietLund, SE (supporting Julien Baker)
Apr 28, 2022Festsaal KreuzbergBerlin, DE (supporting Julien Baker)
Apr 29, 2022Rock CafePrague, CZ (supporting Julien Baker)
Apr 30, 2022ArenaVienna, AT (supporting Julien Baker)
May 01, 2022RockhouseSalzburg, AT (supporting Julien Baker)
May 02, 2022Tvornica KultureZagreb, HR (supporting Julien Baker)
May 04, 2022Padova HallPadova, IT (supporting Julien Baker)
May 06, 2022Bogen FZurich, CH (supporting Julien Baker)
May 07, 2022ManufakturSchorndorf, DE (supporting Julien Baker)
May 08, 2022TechnikumMunich, DE (supporting Julien Baker)
May 10, 2022KulturkircheCologne, DE (supporting Julien Baker)
May 13, 2022Le TrabendoParis, FR (supporting Julien Baker)
May 14, 2022Ancienne BelgiqueBrussels, BE (supporting Julien Baker)
May 17, 2022Electric BallroomLondon, UK (supporting Julien Baker)
May 18, 2022Electric BallroomLondon, UK (supporting Julien Baker)
May 19, 2022Leeds Irish CentreLeeds, UK (supporting Julien Baker)
May 21, 2022Whelan’sDublin, IE (supporting Julien Baker)
May 22, 2022Whelan’sDublin, IE (supporting Julien Baker)
May 24, 2022St Luke’sGlasgow, UK (supporting Julien Baker)
May 25, 2022GorillaManchester, UK (supporting Julien Baker)