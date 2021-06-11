Tiny Moving Parts announce fall tour dates

by Hopeless Tours

Tiny Moving Parts have announced a fall tour with Belmont, Capstan and Proper. Tickets for this run of dates will go on sale now. See below for the tour dates.

DateVenueLocation
Tue, NOV 2High Noon SaloonMadison, WI
Wed, NOV 3Off BroadwaySt. Louis, MO
Fri, NOV 5Scout BarHouston, TX
Sat, NOV 6The LoftDallas, TX
Sun, NOV 7Come and Take It LiveAustin, TX
Tue, NOV 9The NilePhoenix, AZ
Wed, NOV 10Lodge Room Highland ParkLos Angeles, CA
Fri, NOV 12Chain ReactionAnaheim, CA
Sat, NOV 13Strummer'sFresno, CA
Sun, NOV 14Cornerstone Craft Beer & Live MusicBerkeley, CA
Tue, NOV 16Hawthorne TheatrePortland, OR
Wed, NOV 17The Vera ProjectSeattle, WA
Fri, NOV 19The Urban LoungeSalt Lake City, UT
Sat, NOV 20Marquis TheaterDenver, CO
Mon, NOV 22SlowdownOmaha, NE
Tue, NOV 23recordBarKansas City, MO
Wed, NOV 24Wooly'sDes Moines, IA