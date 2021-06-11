Tiny Moving Parts have announced a fall tour with Belmont, Capstan and Proper. Tickets for this run of dates will go on sale now. See below for the tour dates.
|Date
|Venue
|Location
|Tue, NOV 2
|High Noon Saloon
|Madison, WI
|Wed, NOV 3
|Off Broadway
|St. Louis, MO
|Fri, NOV 5
|Scout Bar
|Houston, TX
|Sat, NOV 6
|The Loft
|Dallas, TX
|Sun, NOV 7
|Come and Take It Live
|Austin, TX
|Tue, NOV 9
|The Nile
|Phoenix, AZ
|Wed, NOV 10
|Lodge Room Highland Park
|Los Angeles, CA
|Fri, NOV 12
|Chain Reaction
|Anaheim, CA
|Sat, NOV 13
|Strummer's
|Fresno, CA
|Sun, NOV 14
|Cornerstone Craft Beer & Live Music
|Berkeley, CA
|Tue, NOV 16
|Hawthorne Theatre
|Portland, OR
|Wed, NOV 17
|The Vera Project
|Seattle, WA
|Fri, NOV 19
|The Urban Lounge
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Sat, NOV 20
|Marquis Theater
|Denver, CO
|Mon, NOV 22
|Slowdown
|Omaha, NE
|Tue, NOV 23
|recordBar
|Kansas City, MO
|Wed, NOV 24
|Wooly's
|Des Moines, IA