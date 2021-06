56 minutes ago by Em Moore

Anti-Flag have released a music video for their song "Born To Run". The video was directed, edited, and produced by Josh Massie. The song is off their album 20/20 Vision that was released in 2020. Anti-Flag will be touring North America this fall with Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Grumpster, Dog Party, Doll Skin, and Oxymorrons on select dates. Check out the video below.