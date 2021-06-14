Check out a song by Willie Durisseau, a 101 year old creole house show fiddler!

Today, we are excited to debut something a little different- an unreleased track by Willie Durisseau, a creole fiddler who was 101 at the time the tune was recorded.

Durisseau sadly passed away in 2019, but he left behind a legacy that preserved an almost forgotten piece of history. Durisseau was born in Mallet and was raised in Lebeau, both communities in St. Landry Parish, Louisiana. In the 1930s, he began to play the fiddle at Creole House Dances, which is basically the same thing as punk house shows except it's a fiddle instead of a jacked up amp making the noise. At the time, these House Dances were an important part of the local community and a distinct culture and musical style developed at those shows.

However, when World War II erupted, Durisseau joined the army and fought in Okinawa. When he returned, he found that his community has mostly moved to Texas and the Creole House Dance tradition essentially evaporated. Afterwards, Durisseau let his unique fiddle style drift to the side.

Then, in 2017, a family member gave Durisseau a new fiddle. He quickly set to recording tracks from 80 years prior to preserve the history of the Creole House Dance tradition of Saint Landry parish before it was forgotten forever. We are EXTREMELY psyched to debut three of those recordings.

Nouveau Electric Records will release some of those songs on June 19 as Creole House Dance. You can hear a piece of house show history below.