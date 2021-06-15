Boysetsfire have announced an European tour with Hot Water Music and Samiam October 2022. Tickets for this run of dates go on sale on June 23rd. See below to check out the dates.
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|Oct-04-2022
|London
|Electric Ballroom
|Oct-05-2022
|Antwerpen
|Zappa
|Oct-06-2022
|Amsterdam
|Melkweg
|Oct-07-2022
|Dortmund
|Warsteiner Music Hall
|Oct-08-2022
|Hannover
|Swiss Life Hall
|Oct-09-2022
|Berlin
|Columbiahalle
|Oct-10-2022
|Nürnberg
|Löwensaal
|Oct-11-2022
|München
|Tonhalle
|Oct-12-2022
|Wien
|Gasoemter
|Oct-13-2022
|Stuttgart
|LKA-Longhorn
|Oct-14-2022
|Wiesbaden
|Schlachthof
|Oct-15-2022
|Wiesbaden
|Schlachthof