Boysetsfire/Hot Water Music/Samiam (EU)

by Tours

Boysetsfire have announced an European tour with Hot Water Music and Samiam October 2022. Tickets for this run of dates go on sale on June 23rd. See below to check out the dates.

DateLocationVenue
Oct-04-2022LondonElectric Ballroom
Oct-05-2022AntwerpenZappa
Oct-06-2022AmsterdamMelkweg
Oct-07-2022DortmundWarsteiner Music Hall
Oct-08-2022HannoverSwiss Life Hall
Oct-09-2022BerlinColumbiahalle
Oct-10-2022NürnbergLöwensaal
Oct-11-2022MünchenTonhalle
Oct-12-2022WienGasoemter
Oct-13-2022StuttgartLKA-Longhorn
Oct-14-2022WiesbadenSchlachthof
Oct-15-2022WiesbadenSchlachthof