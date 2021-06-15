Kitty Kat Fan Club announce new 12-inch

Kitty Kat Fan Club have announced that they will be releasing a new 12-inch. The 12-inch is called All I Want Is Love and is expected to ship July 9 via Asian Man Records. The 12-inch features four new songs and seven songs from two of their out of print 7-inches, Songs About Cats and Work Space Grind. Kitty Kat Fan Club last released Dreamy Little You in 2019. Check out the tracklist below.