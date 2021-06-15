Kitty Kat Fan Club announce new 12-inch

Contributed by exilesamongyouyouyou, Posted by Em Moore
Kitty Kat Fan Club have announced that they will be releasing a new 12-inch. The 12-inch is called All I Want Is Love and is expected to ship July 9 via Asian Man Records. The 12-inch features four new songs and seven songs from two of their out of print 7-inches, Songs About Cats and Work Space Grind. Kitty Kat Fan Club last released Dreamy Little You in 2019. Check out the tracklist below.
All I Want Is Love Tracklist
1.Choked By The Weeds
2.Fly So High I See Clear Below
3.Keep Spinning
4.The Abyss
5.Talk About Love
6.Sleep On Top Of Anything
7.Take The World I'm Coming Home With You
8.Mondays Are Better Than Tuesdays
9.Work Space Grind
10.Looking To Run
11.Round and Round We Go