Bad Waitress announce LP, release “Strawberry Milkshake” video

Bad Waitress have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called No Taste and will be out September 3 via Royal Mountain Records. They have also released a music video for their new song "Strawberry Milkshake". The video was directed by Justin Singer and has a photo-sensitivity warning due to flashing lights. Bad Waitress last released Party Bangers: Volume 1 in 2018. Check out the video and tracklist below.