Bad Waitress announce LP, release “Strawberry Milkshake” video

by Em Moore
Bad Waitress have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called No Taste and will be out September 3 via Royal Mountain Records. They have also released a music video for their new song "Strawberry Milkshake". The video was directed by Justin Singer and has a photo-sensitivity warning due to flashing lights. Bad Waitress last released Party Bangers: Volume 1 in 2018. Check out the video and tracklist below.
No Taste Tracklist
1. Rabbit Hole
2. Yeah Yeah Yeah
3. Lacerate
4. Strawberry Milkshake
5. Manners
6. Delusions Of Grandeur
7. Standards
8. Live In Reverse
9. 12 Years Old
10. Restless Body