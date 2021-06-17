Meet Me @ The Altar announce EP, release “Feel A Thing” video

by Em Moore
Meet Me @ The Altar have released a music video for their new song "Feel A Thing". The song is off their upcoming EP Model Citizen due out August 13 via Fueled By Ramen Records. The band will be touring North America this summer and fall. Meet Me @ The Altar released their EP Bigger Than Me in 2019. Check out the video and tour dates below.
Model Citizen Tracklist
1. Feel A Thing
2. Mapped Out
3. Brighter Days (Are Before Us)
4. Now Or Never
5. Never Gonna Change
6. Wake Up
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Aug 27
|Fivepoint Amphitheatre Rideshare/Uber Lot
|Irvine, CA (w/Coheed and Cambria and The Used)
|Aug 28
|Mesa Amphitheatre
|Mesa, AZ (w/Coheed and Cambria and The Used)
|Aug 30
|The Complex - Outdoors
|Salt Lake City, UT (w/Coheed and Cambria and The Used)
|Aug 31
|Levitt Pavilion
|Denver, CO (w/Coheed and Cambria and The Used)
|Sep 02
|Irving Music Factory
|Irving, TX (w/Coheed and Cambria and The Used)
|Sep 04
|Germania Insurance Amphitheater
|Austin, TX (w/Coheed and Cambria and The Used)
|Sep 05
|The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
|The Woodlands, TX (w/Coheed and Cambria and The Used)
|Sep 07
|Wave - Outdoors
|Wichita, KS (w/Coheed and Cambria and The Used)
|Sep 08
|Saint Louis Music Park
|Maryland Heights, MO (w/Coheed and Cambria and The Used)
|Sep 11
|Express Live! Outdoor Amphitheatre
|Columbus, OH (w/Coheed and Cambria and The Used)
|Sep 12
|Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
|Cleveland, OH (w/Coheed and Cambria and The Used)
|Sep 14
|The Andrew J Brady Icon Music Center
|Cincinnati, OH (w/Coheed and Cambria and The Used)
|Sep 15
|TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
|Indianapolis, IN (w/Coheed and Cambria and The Used)
|Sep 18
|The Palladium - Outdoors
|Worcester, MA (w/Coheed and Cambria and The Used)
|Sep 19
|PNC Bank Arts Center
|Holmdel, NJ (w/Coheed and Cambria and The Used)
|Oct 05
|Le Poisson Rouge
|New York, NY (w/nothing, nowhere, Arm's Length)
|Oct 06
|The Foundry
|South Philadelphia, PA (w/nothing, nowhere, Arm's Length)
|Oct 08
|Songbyrd Music House
|Washington, DC (w/nothing, nowhere, Arm's Length)
|Oct 10
|Mercy Lounge
|Nashville, TN (w/nothing, nowhere, Arm's Length)
|Oct 12
|Orpheum Theater
|New Orleans, LA (w/All Time Low and nothing, nowhere)
|Oct 13
|Avondale Brewing Company
|Birmingham, AL (w/All Time Low and nothing, nowhere)
|Oct 15
|The National
|Richmond, VA (w/All Time Low and nothing, nowhere)
|Oct 16
|The Ritz
|Raleigh, NC (w/All Time Low and nothing, nowhere)
|Oct 17
|The Fillmore
|Charlotte, NC (w/All Time Low and nothing, nowhere)
|Oct 19
|College Street Music Hall
|New Haven, CT (w/All Time Low and nothing, nowhere)
|Oct 20
|Town Ballroom
|Buffalo, NY (w/All Time Low and nothing, nowhere)
|Oct 23
|20 Monroe Live
|Grand Rapids, MI (w/All Time Low and nothing, nowhere)
|Oct 24
|Old Forester's Paristown Hall
|Louisville, KY (w/All Time Low and nothing, nowhere)
|Oct 27
|The District
|Sioux Falls, SD (w/All Time Low and nothing, nowhere)
|Oct 28
|Val Air Ballroom
|West Des Moines, IA (w/All Time Low and nothing, nowhere)
|Oct 30
|Fillmore
|Minneapolis, MN (w/All Time Low and nothing, nowhere)
|Oct 31
|Burton Cummings Theatre
|Winnipeg, Manitoba (w/All Time Low and nothing, nowhere)
|Nov 02
|Union Hall
|Edmonton, Alberta (w/All Time Low and nothing, nowhere)
|Nov 03
|Macewan Hall Concerts
|Calgary, Alberta (w/All Time Low and nothing, nowhere)
|Nov 05
|Vogue Theatre
|Vancouver, BC (w/All Time Low and nothing, nowhere)
|Nov 06
|Roseland Theater
|Portland, OR (w/All Time Low and nothing, nowhere)
|Nov 07
|The Showbox
|Seattle, WA (w/All Time Low and nothing, nowhere)
|Nov 10
|Fox Theater
|Oakland, CA (w/All Time Low and nothing, nowhere)
|Nov 11
|Hollywood Palladium
|Los Angeles, CA (w/All Time Low and nothing, nowhere)
|Nov 12
|Humphrey's
|San Diego, CA (w/All Time Low and nothing, nowhere)