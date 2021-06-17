Meet Me @ The Altar announce EP, release “Feel A Thing” video

Meet Me @ The Altar
Meet Me @ The Altar have released a music video for their new song "Feel A Thing". The song is off their upcoming EP Model Citizen due out August 13 via Fueled By Ramen Records. The band will be touring North America this summer and fall. Meet Me @ The Altar released their EP Bigger Than Me in 2019. Check out the video and tour dates below.

Model Citizen Tracklist

1. Feel A Thing

2. Mapped Out

3. Brighter Days (Are Before Us)

4. Now Or Never

5. Never Gonna Change

6. Wake Up

DateVenueCity
Aug 27Fivepoint Amphitheatre Rideshare/Uber LotIrvine, CA (w/Coheed and Cambria and The Used)
Aug 28Mesa AmphitheatreMesa, AZ (w/Coheed and Cambria and The Used)
Aug 30The Complex - OutdoorsSalt Lake City, UT (w/Coheed and Cambria and The Used)
Aug 31Levitt PavilionDenver, CO (w/Coheed and Cambria and The Used)
Sep 02Irving Music FactoryIrving, TX (w/Coheed and Cambria and The Used)
Sep 04Germania Insurance AmphitheaterAustin, TX (w/Coheed and Cambria and The Used)
Sep 05The Cynthia Woods Mitchell PavilionThe Woodlands, TX (w/Coheed and Cambria and The Used)
Sep 07Wave - OutdoorsWichita, KS (w/Coheed and Cambria and The Used)
Sep 08Saint Louis Music ParkMaryland Heights, MO (w/Coheed and Cambria and The Used)
Sep 11Express Live! Outdoor AmphitheatreColumbus, OH (w/Coheed and Cambria and The Used)
Sep 12Jacobs Pavilion at NauticaCleveland, OH (w/Coheed and Cambria and The Used)
Sep 14The Andrew J Brady Icon Music CenterCincinnati, OH (w/Coheed and Cambria and The Used)
Sep 15TCU Amphitheater at White River State ParkIndianapolis, IN (w/Coheed and Cambria and The Used)
Sep 18The Palladium - OutdoorsWorcester, MA (w/Coheed and Cambria and The Used)
Sep 19PNC Bank Arts CenterHolmdel, NJ (w/Coheed and Cambria and The Used)
Oct 05Le Poisson RougeNew York, NY (w/nothing, nowhere, Arm's Length)
Oct 06The FoundrySouth Philadelphia, PA (w/nothing, nowhere, Arm's Length)
Oct 08Songbyrd Music HouseWashington, DC (w/nothing, nowhere, Arm's Length)
Oct 10Mercy LoungeNashville, TN (w/nothing, nowhere, Arm's Length)
Oct 12Orpheum TheaterNew Orleans, LA (w/All Time Low and nothing, nowhere)
Oct 13Avondale Brewing CompanyBirmingham, AL (w/All Time Low and nothing, nowhere)
Oct 15The NationalRichmond, VA (w/All Time Low and nothing, nowhere)
Oct 16The RitzRaleigh, NC (w/All Time Low and nothing, nowhere)
Oct 17The FillmoreCharlotte, NC (w/All Time Low and nothing, nowhere)
Oct 19College Street Music HallNew Haven, CT (w/All Time Low and nothing, nowhere)
Oct 20Town BallroomBuffalo, NY (w/All Time Low and nothing, nowhere)
Oct 2320 Monroe LiveGrand Rapids, MI (w/All Time Low and nothing, nowhere)
Oct 24Old Forester's Paristown HallLouisville, KY (w/All Time Low and nothing, nowhere)
Oct 27The DistrictSioux Falls, SD (w/All Time Low and nothing, nowhere)
Oct 28Val Air BallroomWest Des Moines, IA (w/All Time Low and nothing, nowhere)
Oct 30FillmoreMinneapolis, MN (w/All Time Low and nothing, nowhere)
Oct 31Burton Cummings TheatreWinnipeg, Manitoba (w/All Time Low and nothing, nowhere)
Nov 02Union HallEdmonton, Alberta (w/All Time Low and nothing, nowhere)
Nov 03Macewan Hall ConcertsCalgary, Alberta (w/All Time Low and nothing, nowhere)
Nov 05Vogue TheatreVancouver, BC (w/All Time Low and nothing, nowhere)
Nov 06Roseland TheaterPortland, OR (w/All Time Low and nothing, nowhere)
Nov 07The ShowboxSeattle, WA (w/All Time Low and nothing, nowhere)
Nov 10Fox TheaterOakland, CA (w/All Time Low and nothing, nowhere)
Nov 11Hollywood PalladiumLos Angeles, CA (w/All Time Low and nothing, nowhere)
Nov 12Humphrey'sSan Diego, CA (w/All Time Low and nothing, nowhere)