Mannequin Pussy has added more shows to their tour with Angel Du$t and Pinkshift. These dates join the previously announced dates. Tickets go on sale June 18. Mannequin Pussy released their EP Perfect in 2021. Check out the new dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 20
|Bluebird
|Denver, CO
|Oct 01
|Lodge Room
|Los Angeles, CA (no Angel Du$t)
|Oct 12
|The Parish
|Austin, TX
|Oct 17
|Motorco Music Hall
|Durham, NC
|Oct 24
|Space Ballroom
|Hamden, CT
|Oct 29
|Union Transfer
|Philadelphia, PA
|Oct 30
|Bowery Ballroom
|New York City, NY