Mannequin Pussy expand tour

Mannequin Pussy
Mannequin Pussy has added more shows to their tour with Angel Du$t and Pinkshift. These dates join the previously announced dates. Tickets go on sale June 18. Mannequin Pussy released their EP Perfect in 2021. Check out the new dates below.

DateVenueCity
Sep 20BluebirdDenver, CO
Oct 01Lodge RoomLos Angeles, CA (no Angel Du$t)
Oct 12The ParishAustin, TX
Oct 17Motorco Music HallDurham, NC
Oct 24Space BallroomHamden, CT
Oct 29Union TransferPhiladelphia, PA
Oct 30Bowery BallroomNew York City, NY