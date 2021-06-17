AJJ announce “Knife Man” 10th anniversary tour

AJJ have announced that they will be touring America this fall. The tour is for the 10th anniversary of their 2011 album Knife Man . Xiu Xiu and Emperor X will be joining them. Tickets go on sale June 18. AJJ released Good Luck Everybody in 2020. Check out the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Sep 10Soma SidestageSan Diego, CA (No Xiu Xiu)
Sep 11The Regent TheaterLos Angeles, CA
Sep 12Garden AmpGarden Grove, CA
Sep 14SirenMorro Bay, CA
Sep 15StrummersFresno, CA
Sep 17Great American Music HallSan Francisco, CA
Sep 20The CrocodileSeattle, WA
Sep 22Bossanova BallroomPortland, OR
Sep 23Treefort FestivalBoise, ID
Sep 25The State RoomSalt Lake City, UT
Sep 26Black SheepColorado Springs, CO
Sep 27Oriental TheaterDenver, CO
Sep 29Meow WolfSanta Fe, NM
Oct 01The PressroomPhoenix, AZ