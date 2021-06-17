AJJ have announced that they will be touring America this fall. The tour is for the 10th anniversary of their 2011 album Knife Man . Xiu Xiu and Emperor X will be joining them. Tickets go on sale June 18. AJJ released Good Luck Everybody in 2020. Check out the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 10
|Soma Sidestage
|San Diego, CA (No Xiu Xiu)
|Sep 11
|The Regent Theater
|Los Angeles, CA
|Sep 12
|Garden Amp
|Garden Grove, CA
|Sep 14
|Siren
|Morro Bay, CA
|Sep 15
|Strummers
|Fresno, CA
|Sep 17
|Great American Music Hall
|San Francisco, CA
|Sep 20
|The Crocodile
|Seattle, WA
|Sep 22
|Bossanova Ballroom
|Portland, OR
|Sep 23
|Treefort Festival
|Boise, ID
|Sep 25
|The State Room
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Sep 26
|Black Sheep
|Colorado Springs, CO
|Sep 27
|Oriental Theater
|Denver, CO
|Sep 29
|Meow Wolf
|Santa Fe, NM
|Oct 01
|The Pressroom
|Phoenix, AZ