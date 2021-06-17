Teenage Bottlerocket announce new album, release “Ghost Story” video

Teenage Bottlerocket have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Sick Sesh! and will be out August 27 via Fat Wreck Chords. The vinyl will be released in November. The band have also released a music video for their song "Ghost Story". The video was animated by Kaleb Kaiser. The band will be touring the US this summer. Teenage Bottlerocket released Stay Rad! in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.