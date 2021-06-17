Teenage Bottlerocket announce new album, release “Ghost Story” video

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore
Teenage Bottlerocket have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Sick Sesh! and will be out August 27 via Fat Wreck Chords. The vinyl will be released in November. The band have also released a music video for their song "Ghost Story". The video was animated by Kaleb Kaiser. The band will be touring the US this summer. Teenage Bottlerocket released Stay Rad! in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Sick Sesh Tracklist
1. Semi Truck
2. You're Never Going Out Of Style
3. Ghost Story
4. Never Sing Along
5. Strung Out on Stress
6. Statistic
7. Hello Dana
8. Spend the Night
9. The Squirrel
10. Theoretical Reality
11. Gorilla Warfare
12. Moving On