Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Teenage Bottlerocket have announced fall tour dates for the US. The Last Gang and Heart and Lung will be playing support on select dates. Teenage Bottlerocket will be touring the US this summer and will be releasing their new album Sick Sesh! on August 27. Teenage Bottlerocket last released Stay Rad! in 2019. Check out the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 15
|Mesa Theater
|Grand Junction, CO (w/The Last Gang)
|Sep 16
|Metro Music Hall
|Salt Lake City, UT (w/The Last Gang)
|Sep 17
|The Keg and Cork
|Casper, WY (w/The Last Gang)
|Sep 18
|The Coast
|Fort Collins, CO (w/The Last Gang)
|Sep 19
|Black Sheep
|Colorado Springs, CO (w/The Last Gang)
|Sep 21
|Gothic Theatre
|Englewood, CO (w/Anti-Flag)
|Oct 29
|Fest
|Gainsville, FL
|Nov 03
|Holy Diver
|Saramento, CA (w/The Last Gang)
|Nov 04
|Ivy Room
|Albany, CA (w/The Last Gang)
|Nov 05
|GiGi's Cocktail Lounge
|Ventura, CA (w/The Last Gang)
|Nov 06
|Brick By Brick
|San Diego, CA (w/The Last Gang)
|Nov 07
|Punk in The Park Festival
|Silverado, CA
|Nov 08
|The Dive Bar
|Las Vegas, NV (w/The Last Gang)
|Nov 09
|Pub Rock Live
|Scottsdale, AZ (w/The Last Gang)
|Nov 10
|RockHouse Bar and Grill
|El Paso, TX (w/The Last Gang)
|Nov 11
|The Rock Box
|San Antonio, TX (w/The Last Gang, Heart and Lung)
|Nov 12
|White Oak Music Hall
|Houston, TX (w/The Last Gang, Heart and Lung)
|Nov 13
|Trees
|Dallas, TX (w/The Last Gang, Heart and Lung)
|Nov 15
|Blue Note Lounge
|Oklahoma City, OK (w/The Last Gang, Heart and Lung)
|Nov 16
|recordBar
|Kansas City, MO (w/The Last Gang, Heart and Lung)
|Nov 17
|Rose Bowl Tavern
|Urbana, IL (w/The Last Gang, Heart and Lung)
|Nov 18
|Northside Yacht Club
|Cincinnati, OH (w/The Last Gang, Heart and Lung)
|Nov 19
|Grog Shop
|Cleveland, OH (w/The Last Gang, Heart and Lung)
|Nov 20
|The Chop Shop and 1st Ward
|Chicago, IL (w/Brendan Kelly, The Last Gang, Heart and Lung)