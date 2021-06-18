Teenage Bottlerocket announce fall tour (US)

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

Teenage Bottlerocket have announced fall tour dates for the US. The Last Gang and Heart and Lung will be playing support on select dates. Teenage Bottlerocket will be touring the US this summer and will be releasing their new album Sick Sesh! on August 27. Teenage Bottlerocket last released Stay Rad! in 2019. Check out the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Sep 15Mesa TheaterGrand Junction, CO (w/The Last Gang)
Sep 16Metro Music HallSalt Lake City, UT (w/The Last Gang)
Sep 17The Keg and CorkCasper, WY (w/The Last Gang)
Sep 18The CoastFort Collins, CO (w/The Last Gang)
Sep 19Black SheepColorado Springs, CO (w/The Last Gang)
Sep 21Gothic TheatreEnglewood, CO (w/Anti-Flag)
Oct 29FestGainsville, FL
Nov 03Holy DiverSaramento, CA (w/The Last Gang)
Nov 04Ivy RoomAlbany, CA (w/The Last Gang)
Nov 05GiGi's Cocktail LoungeVentura, CA (w/The Last Gang)
Nov 06Brick By BrickSan Diego, CA (w/The Last Gang)
Nov 07Punk in The Park FestivalSilverado, CA
Nov 08The Dive BarLas Vegas, NV (w/The Last Gang)
Nov 09Pub Rock LiveScottsdale, AZ (w/The Last Gang)
Nov 10RockHouse Bar and GrillEl Paso, TX (w/The Last Gang)
Nov 11The Rock BoxSan Antonio, TX (w/The Last Gang, Heart and Lung)
Nov 12White Oak Music HallHouston, TX (w/The Last Gang, Heart and Lung)
Nov 13TreesDallas, TX (w/The Last Gang, Heart and Lung)
Nov 15Blue Note LoungeOklahoma City, OK (w/The Last Gang, Heart and Lung)
Nov 16recordBarKansas City, MO (w/The Last Gang, Heart and Lung)
Nov 17Rose Bowl TavernUrbana, IL (w/The Last Gang, Heart and Lung)
Nov 18Northside Yacht ClubCincinnati, OH (w/The Last Gang, Heart and Lung)
Nov 19Grog ShopCleveland, OH (w/The Last Gang, Heart and Lung)
Nov 20The Chop Shop and 1st WardChicago, IL (w/Brendan Kelly, The Last Gang, Heart and Lung)