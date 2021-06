4 hours ago by Em Moore

Hamilton based duo Vile Creature have released a remix of "Spells" by Backxwash. The song originally appeared on Backxwash's 2020 album God Has Nothing To Do With This Leave Him Out Of It. The remix is called "Vilexspells" and is available digitally. All proceeds of the song will be donated to the Hamilton Centre for Civic Inclusion. Vile Creature released Glory! Glory! Apathy Took The Helm! in 2020. Check out the song below.