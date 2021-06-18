Check out the new video by Desperate Acts!

Today, we’re psyched to premiere a brand new video from Desparate Acts for their song “Jeff Crisp.” The band recently signed to SBÄM Records with an LP slated for release later this year. “Jeff Crisp” showcases the band’s sound, drawing on punk influences from Gainesville to DC to the Midwest. With members whose past bands include Comeback Kid and Martyr AD, Desparate Acts are no strangers to crafting layered and complex music but with a decidedly more melodic twist nowadays. Keep an eye out for their new record in the coming months. You can hear the new song below.