Podcast 11 hours ago by Em Moore

Two new episodes of the Punknews Podcast are now up! On bonus episode #545.5 Ricky joins John and Sam to talk about their Record Store Day adventures.

Episode #546 is album week! On this episode John, Em, Sam, and Hallie discuss Black Uhuru's Anthem, My Chemical Romance's Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge, The Spirit of 86's self-titled album, and Scandal, Controversy, and Romance by The Prissteens.

Listen to the episodes below!