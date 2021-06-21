Good Riddance (Europe)

by Fat Wreck Chords Tours

Good Riddance is heading over to Europe next summer. The band will be touring to support their 2019 release Thoughts and Prayers . See below for the tour dates.

DateLocationVenue
06.06.2022NO OsloRockefeller / John DEE / Sentrum Scene
07.06.2022FI HelsinkiTAVASTIA klubi
08.06.2022SE MalmöKulturbolaget
09.06.2022DK CopenhagenStairway
11.06.2022DE NordenhamFonsstock e.V. Festival
12.06.2022DE HanoverKulturzentrum Faust (with Lagwagon)
13.06.2022PL WroclawStary Klasztor
14.06.2022SL BratislavaRandal Club
15.06.2022DE MunichBackstage München (with Lagwagon)
16.06.2022AT Innsbruckp.m.k
17.06.2022IT GuardamiglioLOW L FEST
20.06.2022FR ParisGibus Live
21.06.2022CH ZurichDynamo Zürich
22.06.2022DE StuttgartclubCANN
23.06.2022DE Essenturock
24.06.2022DE HamburgBOOZE CRUISE
25.06.2022NL YsselsteynJera On Air