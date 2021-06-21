Good Riddance is heading over to Europe next summer. The band will be touring to support their 2019 release Thoughts and Prayers . See below for the tour dates.
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|06.06.2022
|NO Oslo
|Rockefeller / John DEE / Sentrum Scene
|07.06.2022
|FI Helsinki
|TAVASTIA klubi
|08.06.2022
|SE Malmö
|Kulturbolaget
|09.06.2022
|DK Copenhagen
|Stairway
|11.06.2022
|DE Nordenham
|Fonsstock e.V. Festival
|12.06.2022
|DE Hanover
|Kulturzentrum Faust (with Lagwagon)
|13.06.2022
|PL Wroclaw
|Stary Klasztor
|14.06.2022
|SL Bratislava
|Randal Club
|15.06.2022
|DE Munich
|Backstage München (with Lagwagon)
|16.06.2022
|AT Innsbruck
|p.m.k
|17.06.2022
|IT Guardamiglio
|LOW L FEST
|20.06.2022
|FR Paris
|Gibus Live
|21.06.2022
|CH Zurich
|Dynamo Zürich
|22.06.2022
|DE Stuttgart
|clubCANN
|23.06.2022
|DE Essen
|turock
|24.06.2022
|DE Hamburg
|BOOZE CRUISE
|25.06.2022
|NL Ysselsteyn
|Jera On Air