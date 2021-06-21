Thrice have announced tour dates for this fall. Touché Amoré, Jim Ward, and Self Defense Family will be joining them on select dates. Thrice released Palms in 2018. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 24
|Warehouse Live
|Houston, TX (w/Jim Ward, Self Defense Family)
|Sep 25
|Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill
|Dallas, TX (w/Jim Ward, Self Defense Family)
|Sep 26
|Emo's
|Austin, TX (w/Jim Ward, Self Defense Family)
|Sep 28
|The Masquerade
|Atlanta, GA (w/Touche Amore, Self Defense Family)
|Sep 29
|Cannery Ballroom
|Nashville, TN (w/Touche Amore, Self Defense Family)
|Oct 01
|Hard Rock Live
|Orlando, FL (w/Touche Amore, Self Defense Family)
|Oct 02
|Jannus Live
|St. Petersburg, FL (w/Touche Amore, Self Defense Family)
|Oct 04
|The Fillmore
|Charlotte, NC(w/Touche Amore, Self Defense Family)
|Oct 05
|The Norva
|Norfolk, VA (w/Touche Amore, Self Defense Family)
|Oct 07
|Terminal 5
|New York City, NY (w/Touche Amore, Self Defense Family)
|Oct 08
|Baltimore Soundstage
|Baltimore, MD (w/Touche Amore, Self Defense Family)
|Oct 09
|The Fillmore
|Philadelphia, PA (w/Touche Amore, Self Defense Family)
|Oct 10
|House of Blues
|Boston, MA (w/Touche Amore, Self Defense Family)
|Oct 12
|Town Ballroom
|Buffalo, NY (w/Touche Amore, Self Defense Family)
|Oct 13
|Newport Music Hall
|Columbus, OH (w/Touche Amore, Self Defense Family)
|Oct 15
|Saint Andrews Hall
|Detroit, MI (w/Touche Amore, Self Defense Family)
|Oct 16
|Bogart's
|Cincinnati, OH (w/Touche Amore, Self Defense Family)
|Oct 17
|Concord Music Hall
|Chicago, IL (w/Touche Amore, Self Defense Family)
|Oct 18
|Pops
|Sauget, IL (w/Touche Amore, Self Defense Family)
|Oct 20
|Ogden Theatre
|Denver, CO (w/Touche Amore, Self Defense Family)
|Oct 21
|The Union Event Center
|Salt Lake City, UT (w/Touche Amore, Self Defense Family)
|Oct 23
|Roseland Theater
|Portland, OR (w/Touche Amore, Self Defense Family)
|Oct 24
|Showbox SoDo
|Seattle, WA (w/Touche Amore, Self Defense Family)
|Oct 26
|The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall
|Berkeley, CA (w/Touche Amore, Self Defense Family)
|Oct 27
|The Observatory North Park
|San Diego, CA (w/Touche Amore, Self Defense Family)
|Oct 28
|Marquee Theatre
|Tempe, AZ (w/Touche Amore, Self Defense Family)
|Oct 29
|Hollywood Palladium
|Los Angeles, CA (w/Touche Amore, Self Defense Family)
|Oct 30
|House of Blues
|Anaheim, CA (w/Touche Amore, Self Defense Family)