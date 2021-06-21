Thrice announce 2021 tour dates

Thrice
Thrice have announced tour dates for this fall. Touché Amoré, Jim Ward, and Self Defense Family will be joining them on select dates. Thrice released Palms in 2018. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Sep 24Warehouse LiveHouston, TX (w/Jim Ward, Self Defense Family)
Sep 25Gas Monkey Bar N' GrillDallas, TX (w/Jim Ward, Self Defense Family)
Sep 26Emo'sAustin, TX (w/Jim Ward, Self Defense Family)
Sep 28The MasqueradeAtlanta, GA (w/Touche Amore, Self Defense Family)
Sep 29Cannery BallroomNashville, TN (w/Touche Amore, Self Defense Family)
Oct 01Hard Rock LiveOrlando, FL (w/Touche Amore, Self Defense Family)
Oct 02Jannus LiveSt. Petersburg, FL (w/Touche Amore, Self Defense Family)
Oct 04The FillmoreCharlotte, NC(w/Touche Amore, Self Defense Family)
Oct 05The NorvaNorfolk, VA (w/Touche Amore, Self Defense Family)
Oct 07Terminal 5New York City, NY (w/Touche Amore, Self Defense Family)
Oct 08Baltimore SoundstageBaltimore, MD (w/Touche Amore, Self Defense Family)
Oct 09The FillmorePhiladelphia, PA (w/Touche Amore, Self Defense Family)
Oct 10House of BluesBoston, MA (w/Touche Amore, Self Defense Family)
Oct 12Town BallroomBuffalo, NY (w/Touche Amore, Self Defense Family)
Oct 13Newport Music HallColumbus, OH (w/Touche Amore, Self Defense Family)
Oct 15Saint Andrews HallDetroit, MI (w/Touche Amore, Self Defense Family)
Oct 16Bogart'sCincinnati, OH (w/Touche Amore, Self Defense Family)
Oct 17Concord Music HallChicago, IL (w/Touche Amore, Self Defense Family)
Oct 18PopsSauget, IL (w/Touche Amore, Self Defense Family)
Oct 20Ogden TheatreDenver, CO (w/Touche Amore, Self Defense Family)
Oct 21The Union Event CenterSalt Lake City, UT (w/Touche Amore, Self Defense Family)
Oct 23Roseland TheaterPortland, OR (w/Touche Amore, Self Defense Family)
Oct 24Showbox SoDoSeattle, WA (w/Touche Amore, Self Defense Family)
Oct 26The UC Theatre Taube Family Music HallBerkeley, CA (w/Touche Amore, Self Defense Family)
Oct 27The Observatory North ParkSan Diego, CA (w/Touche Amore, Self Defense Family)
Oct 28Marquee TheatreTempe, AZ (w/Touche Amore, Self Defense Family)
Oct 29Hollywood PalladiumLos Angeles, CA (w/Touche Amore, Self Defense Family)
Oct 30House of BluesAnaheim, CA (w/Touche Amore, Self Defense Family)