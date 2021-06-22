AFI announce 2022 tour dates

by Tours

AFI have announced American tour dates for 2022. Cold Cave will be joining them on all dates. AFI released Bodies earlier this month. Check out the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Feb 11, 2022SOMASan Diego, CA
Feb 12, 2022Theater at Virgin HotelLas Vegas, NV
Feb 14, 2022Marquee TheatrePhoenix, AZ
Feb 15, 2022Rialto TheatreTscson, AZ
Feb 18, 2022House of BluesDallas, TX
Feb 19, 2022White Oak Music HallHouston, TX
Feb 20, 2022Emo'sAustin, TX
Feb 22, 2022Buckhead TheatreAtlanta, GA
Feb 23, 2022House of BluesOrlando, FL
Feb 25, 20229:30 ClubWashington, DC
Mar 01, 2022RoyaleBoston, MA
Mar 03, 2022Terminal 5New York, NY
Mar 05, 2022Franklin Music HallPhiladelphia, PA
Mar 08, 2022Stage AEPittsburgh, PA
Mar 09, 2022Agora Theatre and BallroomCleveland, OH
Mar 11, 2022Royal Oak Music TheatreRoyal Oak, MI
Mar 12, 2022The RaveMilwaukee, WI
Mar 13, 2022Riviera TheatreChicago, IL
Mar 15, 2022FillmoreMinneapolis, MN
Mar 17, 2022Fillmore AuditoriumDenver, CO
Mar 18, 2022Union Event CenterSalt Lake City, UT
Mar 19, 2022Revolution CenterBoise, ID
Mar 21, 2022Showbox SoDoSeattle, WA
Mar 22, 2022Roseland TheaterPortland, OR
Mar 24, 2022Fox TheaterOakland, CA
Mar 25, 2022Hollywood PalladiumLos Angeles, CA