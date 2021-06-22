AFI have announced American tour dates for 2022. Cold Cave will be joining them on all dates. AFI released Bodies earlier this month. Check out the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Feb 11, 2022
|SOMA
|San Diego, CA
|Feb 12, 2022
|Theater at Virgin Hotel
|Las Vegas, NV
|Feb 14, 2022
|Marquee Theatre
|Phoenix, AZ
|Feb 15, 2022
|Rialto Theatre
|Tscson, AZ
|Feb 18, 2022
|House of Blues
|Dallas, TX
|Feb 19, 2022
|White Oak Music Hall
|Houston, TX
|Feb 20, 2022
|Emo's
|Austin, TX
|Feb 22, 2022
|Buckhead Theatre
|Atlanta, GA
|Feb 23, 2022
|House of Blues
|Orlando, FL
|Feb 25, 2022
|9:30 Club
|Washington, DC
|Mar 01, 2022
|Royale
|Boston, MA
|Mar 03, 2022
|Terminal 5
|New York, NY
|Mar 05, 2022
|Franklin Music Hall
|Philadelphia, PA
|Mar 08, 2022
|Stage AE
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Mar 09, 2022
|Agora Theatre and Ballroom
|Cleveland, OH
|Mar 11, 2022
|Royal Oak Music Theatre
|Royal Oak, MI
|Mar 12, 2022
|The Rave
|Milwaukee, WI
|Mar 13, 2022
|Riviera Theatre
|Chicago, IL
|Mar 15, 2022
|Fillmore
|Minneapolis, MN
|Mar 17, 2022
|Fillmore Auditorium
|Denver, CO
|Mar 18, 2022
|Union Event Center
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Mar 19, 2022
|Revolution Center
|Boise, ID
|Mar 21, 2022
|Showbox SoDo
|Seattle, WA
|Mar 22, 2022
|Roseland Theater
|Portland, OR
|Mar 24, 2022
|Fox Theater
|Oakland, CA
|Mar 25, 2022
|Hollywood Palladium
|Los Angeles, CA