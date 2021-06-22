Real Friends sign to Pure Noise Records, release two new songs and tour dates

Real Friends
Contributed by aubin, Posted by Pure Noise Tours

Real Friends have announced that they have signed to Pure Noise Records and have released two new songs. The songs are the first with new vocalist Cody Muraro and are called "Nervous Wreck" and "Storyteller". The video for "Nervous Wreck" was directed by Raul Gonzo. The band will also be touring with State Champs, Four Year Strong, Just Friends, and Bearings on the "Pure Noise Records Tour" this fall. Real Friends last released Composure in 2018. Check out the songs and tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Sep 14Brooklyn BowlNashville, TN
Sep 17Four Chord FestivalPittsburgh, PA
Sep 18Riot FestChicago, IL
Sep 19The FillmoreDetroit, MI
Sep 21The MaskqueradeAtlanta, GA
Sep 22The FIllmoreCharlotte, NC
Sep 24House of BluesLake Buena Vista, FL
Sep 25RevolutionFort Lauderdale, FL
Sep 28The Aztec TheatreSan Antonio, TX
Sep 29House of BluesDallas, TX
Oct 01Marquee TheatreTempe, AZ
Oct 02The ObservatorySanta Ana, CA
Oct 05SOMASan Diego, CA
Oct 06The BelascoLos Angeles, CA
Oct 08The UC TheatreBerkeley, CA
Oct 09The DepotSalt Lake City, UT
Oct 10SummitDenver, CO
Oct 12Egyptian Room at Old National CentreIndianapolis, IN
Oct 13House of BluesCleveland, OH
Oct 15The FillmoreSilver Springs, MD
Oct 16The FIllmorePhiladelphia, PA
Oct 17Big Night LiveBoston, MA
Oct 20WarsawBrooklyn, NY
Oct 21Irving PlazaNew York, NY
Oct 22Irving PlazaNew York, NY