Contributed by aubin, Posted by Em Moore Pure Noise Tours
Real Friends have announced that they have signed to Pure Noise Records and have released two new songs. The songs are the first with new vocalist Cody Muraro and are called "Nervous Wreck" and "Storyteller". The video for "Nervous Wreck" was directed by Raul Gonzo. The band will also be touring with State Champs, Four Year Strong, Just Friends, and Bearings on the "Pure Noise Records Tour" this fall. Real Friends last released Composure in 2018. Check out the songs and tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 14
|Brooklyn Bowl
|Nashville, TN
|Sep 17
|Four Chord Festival
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Sep 18
|Riot Fest
|Chicago, IL
|Sep 19
|The Fillmore
|Detroit, MI
|Sep 21
|The Maskquerade
|Atlanta, GA
|Sep 22
|The FIllmore
|Charlotte, NC
|Sep 24
|House of Blues
|Lake Buena Vista, FL
|Sep 25
|Revolution
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|Sep 28
|The Aztec Theatre
|San Antonio, TX
|Sep 29
|House of Blues
|Dallas, TX
|Oct 01
|Marquee Theatre
|Tempe, AZ
|Oct 02
|The Observatory
|Santa Ana, CA
|Oct 05
|SOMA
|San Diego, CA
|Oct 06
|The Belasco
|Los Angeles, CA
|Oct 08
|The UC Theatre
|Berkeley, CA
|Oct 09
|The Depot
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Oct 10
|Summit
|Denver, CO
|Oct 12
|Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
|Indianapolis, IN
|Oct 13
|House of Blues
|Cleveland, OH
|Oct 15
|The Fillmore
|Silver Springs, MD
|Oct 16
|The FIllmore
|Philadelphia, PA
|Oct 17
|Big Night Live
|Boston, MA
|Oct 20
|Warsaw
|Brooklyn, NY
|Oct 21
|Irving Plaza
|New York, NY
|Oct 22
|Irving Plaza
|New York, NY