Real Friends have announced that they have signed to Pure Noise Records and have released two new songs. The songs are the first with new vocalist Cody Muraro and are called "Nervous Wreck" and "Storyteller". The video for "Nervous Wreck" was directed by Raul Gonzo. The band will also be touring with State Champs, Four Year Strong, Just Friends, and Bearings on the "Pure Noise Records Tour" this fall. Real Friends last released Composure in 2018. Check out the songs and tour dates below.