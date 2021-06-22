Metallica announce 53-song covers album featuring OFF!, The Chats, Pup, more

Metallica have announced that they will be releasing a covers album called The Metallica Blacklist. The album features 53 artists covering songs from their 1991 self-titled album to celebrate its 30th anniversary and all proceeds will be going to charity. The band will also be releasing a remastered version of Metallica . Both will be available digitally September 10 with physical copies available in October. Artists on the covers album include The Chats, OFF!, Pup, Diet Cig, Weezer, IDLES,Ghost, and Miley Cyrus. A video for Miley Cyrus's cover of "Nothing Else Matters" featuring Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, and Chad Smith has also been released. Metallica released Hardwired . . . To Self Destruct in 2016. Check out the trailer, video, and tracklist below.
The Metallica Blacklist Tracklist
Enter Sandman – Alessia Cara & The Warning
Enter Sandman – Mac DeMarco
Enter Sandman – Ghost
Enter Sandman – Juanes
Enter Sandman – Rina Sawayama
Enter Sandman – Weezer
Sad But True (Live) – Sam Fender
Sad But True – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Sad But True – Mexican Institute of Sound feat. La Perla & Gera MX
Sad But True – Royal Blood
Sad But True – St. Vincent
Sad But True – White Reaper
Sad But True – YB
Holier Than Thou – Biffy Clyro
Holier Than Thou – The Chats
Holier Than Thou – OFF!
Holier Than Thou – PUP
Holier Than Thou – Corey Taylor
The Unforgiven – Cage The Elephant
The Unforgiven – Vishal Dadlani, DIVINE, Shor Police
The Unforgiven – Diet Cig
The Unforgiven – Flatbush Zombies feat. DJ Scratch
The Unforgiven – Ha*Ash
The Unforgiven - José Madero
The Unforgiven – Moses Sumney
Wherever I May Roam – J Balvin
Wherever I May Roam – Chase & Status feat. BackRoad Gee
Wherever I May Roam – The Neptunes
Wherever I May Roam – Jon Pardi
Don’t Tread on Else Matters - SebastiAn
Don’t Tread on Me – Portugal. The Man
Don’t Tread on Me – Volbeat
Through the Never – The HU
Through the Never - Tomi Owó
Nothing Else Matters – Phoebe Bridgers
Nothing Else Matters – Miley Cyrus feat WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, Chad Smith
Nothing Else Matters - Dave Gahan
Nothing Else Matters – Mickey Guyton
Nothing Else Matters – Dermot Kennedy
Nothing Else Matters – Mon Laferte
Nothing Else Matters – Igor Levit
Nothing Else Matters – My Morning Jacket
Nothing Else Matters – PG Roxette
Nothing Else Matters – Darius Rucker
Nothing Else Matters – Chris Stapleton
Nothing Else Matters – TRESOR
Of Wolf and Man – Goodnight, Texas
The God That Failed – IDLES
The God That Failed – Imelda May
My Friend of Misery – Cherry Glazerr
My Friend of Misery – Izïa
My Friend of Misery – Kamasi Washington
The Struggle Within – Rodrigo y Gabriela