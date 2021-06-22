Metallica announce 53-song covers album featuring OFF!, The Chats, Pup, more

The Metallica Blacklist Tracklist

Enter Sandman – Alessia Cara & The Warning

Enter Sandman – Mac DeMarco

Enter Sandman – Ghost

Enter Sandman – Juanes

Enter Sandman – Rina Sawayama

Enter Sandman – Weezer

Sad But True (Live) – Sam Fender

Sad But True – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Sad But True – Mexican Institute of Sound feat. La Perla & Gera MX

Sad But True – Royal Blood

Sad But True – St. Vincent

Sad But True – White Reaper

Sad But True – YB

Holier Than Thou – Biffy Clyro

Holier Than Thou – The Chats

Holier Than Thou – OFF!

Holier Than Thou – PUP

Holier Than Thou – Corey Taylor

The Unforgiven – Cage The Elephant

The Unforgiven – Vishal Dadlani, DIVINE, Shor Police

The Unforgiven – Diet Cig

The Unforgiven – Flatbush Zombies feat. DJ Scratch

The Unforgiven – Ha*Ash

The Unforgiven - José Madero

The Unforgiven – Moses Sumney

Wherever I May Roam – J Balvin

Wherever I May Roam – Chase & Status feat. BackRoad Gee

Wherever I May Roam – The Neptunes

Wherever I May Roam – Jon Pardi

Don’t Tread on Else Matters - SebastiAn

Don’t Tread on Me – Portugal. The Man

Don’t Tread on Me – Volbeat

Through the Never – The HU

Through the Never - Tomi Owó

Nothing Else Matters – Phoebe Bridgers

Nothing Else Matters – Miley Cyrus feat WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, Chad Smith

Nothing Else Matters - Dave Gahan

Nothing Else Matters – Mickey Guyton

Nothing Else Matters – Dermot Kennedy

Nothing Else Matters – Mon Laferte

Nothing Else Matters – Igor Levit

Nothing Else Matters – My Morning Jacket

Nothing Else Matters – PG Roxette

Nothing Else Matters – Darius Rucker

Nothing Else Matters – Chris Stapleton

Nothing Else Matters – TRESOR

Of Wolf and Man – Goodnight, Texas

The God That Failed – IDLES

The God That Failed – Imelda May

My Friend of Misery – Cherry Glazerr

My Friend of Misery – Izïa

My Friend of Misery – Kamasi Washington

The Struggle Within – Rodrigo y Gabriela