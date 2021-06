Tours 8 hours ago by Em Moore

Flogging Molly and Violent Femmes have announced a co-headlining tour for the US this fall. Me First and the Gimme Gimmes and Thick will be playing support. Tickets go on sale Friday June 25. Flogging Molly released Life is Good in 2017. Violent Femmes released Hotel Last Resort in 2019. Check out the tour dates below.