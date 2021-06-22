Flogging Molly and Violent Femmes have announced a co-headlining tour for the US this fall. Me First and the Gimme Gimmes and Thick will be playing support. Tickets go on sale Friday June 25. Flogging Molly released Life is Good in 2017. Violent Femmes released Hotel Last Resort in 2019. Check out the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 03, 2021
|St. Louis Music Park
|Maryland Heights, MO (no Me First and the Gimme Gimmes)
|Sep 04, 2021
|TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park
|Indianapolis, IN (no Me First and the Gimme Gimmes)
|Sep 05, 2021
|Bonnaroo
|Manchester, TN
|Sep 08, 2021
|EXPRESS LIVE!
|Columbus, OH
|Sep 10, 2021
|Masonic Temple Theatre
|Detroit, MI
|Sep 11, 2021
|Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
|Cleveland, OH
|Sep 14, 2021
|Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
|Chicago, IL
|Sep 15, 2021
|Stage AE
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Sep 17, 2021
|Leader Bank Pavilion
|Boston, MA
|Sep 18, 2021
|Main Street Armory
|Rochester, NY
|Sep 19, 2021
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|Saratoga Springs, NY
|Sep 21, 2021
|Pier 17
|New York, NY
|Sep 22, 2021
|Westville Music Bowl
|New Haven, CT
|Sep 24, 2021
|Metropolitan Opera House
|Philadelphia, PA
|Sep 25, 2021
|Tag's Summer Stage
|Big Flats, NY
|Sep 26, 2021
|The Anthem
|Washington, DC
|Oct 05, 2021
|South Side Ballroom
|Dallas, TX
|Oct 06, 2021
|Bayou Music Center
|Houston, TX
|Oct 08, 2021
|Mesa Amphitheatre
|Mesa, AZ
|Oct 09, 2021
|Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
|Las Vegas, NV
|Oct 10, 2021
|Vina Robles Amphitheatre
|Paso Robles, CA
|Oct 12, 2021
|Heart Health Park
|Sacramento, CA
|Oct 13, 2021
|Woodward Park Rotary Amphitheater
|Fresno, CA
|Oct 15, 2021
|Les Schwab Amphitheater
|Bend, OR
|Oct 16, 2021
|WaMu Theater
|Seattle, WA
|Oct 17, 2021
|The Cuthbert Amphitheater
|Eugene, OR
|Oct 19, 2021
|The Complex
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Oct 20, 2021
|The Mission Ballroom
|Denver, CO
|Oct 22, 2021
|Miller High Life Theater
|Milwaukee, WI
|Oct 23, 2021
|The Armory
|Minneapolis, MN