Flogging Molly and Violent Femmes announce co-headlining tour
by Tours

Flogging Molly and Violent Femmes have announced a co-headlining tour for the US this fall. Me First and the Gimme Gimmes and Thick will be playing support. Tickets go on sale Friday June 25. Flogging Molly released Life is Good in 2017. Violent Femmes released Hotel Last Resort in 2019. Check out the tour dates below.

Sep 03, 2021St. Louis Music ParkMaryland Heights, MO (no Me First and the Gimme Gimmes)
Sep 04, 2021TCU Amphitheatre at White River State ParkIndianapolis, IN (no Me First and the Gimme Gimmes)
Sep 05, 2021BonnarooManchester, TN
Sep 08, 2021EXPRESS LIVE!Columbus, OH
Sep 10, 2021Masonic Temple TheatreDetroit, MI
Sep 11, 2021Jacobs Pavilion at NauticaCleveland, OH
Sep 14, 2021Byline Bank Aragon BallroomChicago, IL
Sep 15, 2021Stage AEPittsburgh, PA
Sep 17, 2021Leader Bank PavilionBoston, MA
Sep 18, 2021Main Street ArmoryRochester, NY
Sep 19, 2021Saratoga Performing Arts CenterSaratoga Springs, NY
Sep 21, 2021Pier 17New York, NY
Sep 22, 2021Westville Music BowlNew Haven, CT
Sep 24, 2021Metropolitan Opera HousePhiladelphia, PA
Sep 25, 2021Tag's Summer StageBig Flats, NY
Sep 26, 2021The AnthemWashington, DC
Oct 05, 2021South Side BallroomDallas, TX
Oct 06, 2021Bayou Music CenterHouston, TX
Oct 08, 2021Mesa AmphitheatreMesa, AZ
Oct 09, 2021Theater at Virgin Hotels Las VegasLas Vegas, NV
Oct 10, 2021Vina Robles AmphitheatrePaso Robles, CA
Oct 12, 2021Heart Health ParkSacramento, CA
Oct 13, 2021Woodward Park Rotary AmphitheaterFresno, CA
Oct 15, 2021Les Schwab AmphitheaterBend, OR
Oct 16, 2021WaMu TheaterSeattle, WA
Oct 17, 2021The Cuthbert AmphitheaterEugene, OR
Oct 19, 2021The ComplexSalt Lake City, UT
Oct 20, 2021The Mission BallroomDenver, CO
Oct 22, 2021Miller High Life TheaterMilwaukee, WI
Oct 23, 2021The ArmoryMinneapolis, MN