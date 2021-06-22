Screaming Females have announced tour dates for this fall. Freezing Cold, No Man, Pearl, Sweeping Promises, and TVO will be joining them on select dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 25. Screaming Females released All at Once in 2018. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Oct 22
|The Town & The City Festival
|Lowell, MA
|Oct 23
|Saint Vitus
|Brooklyn, NY (w/Freezing Cold)
|Nov 05
|Ottobar
|Baltimore, MD (w/No Man, Pearl)
|Nov 06
|First Unitarian Church
|Philadelphia, PA (w/Sweeping Promises, TVO)