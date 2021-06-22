Screaming Females (East Coast)

by Tours

Screaming Females have announced tour dates for this fall. Freezing Cold, No Man, Pearl, Sweeping Promises, and TVO will be joining them on select dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 25. Screaming Females released All at Once in 2018. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Oct 22The Town & The City FestivalLowell, MA
Oct 23Saint VitusBrooklyn, NY (w/Freezing Cold)
Nov 05OttobarBaltimore, MD (w/No Man, Pearl)
Nov 06First Unitarian ChurchPhiladelphia, PA (w/Sweeping Promises, TVO)