8 hours ago by Em Moore

Florida based Home Is Where have recorded an Audiotree Live session. The band played "L.Ron Hubbard Was Way Cool", "Long Distance Conjoined Twins", "Assisted Harakiri", "Venison", "The Scientific Classification of Sting Rays", "Sewn Together From The Membrane of the Great Sea Cucumber" and "Names". Home Is Where released i became birds in March 2021. Check out the video below.