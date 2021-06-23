Quicksand have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Distant Populations and will be out digitally August 13 via Epitaph Records. Physical copies will be available September 24. The band have also released a new song called "Missile Command" and announced fall tour dates. Quicksand last released Interiors in 2017. Check out the song, tour dates and tracklist below.
Distant Populations Tracklist
Inversion
Lightning Field
Colossus
Brushed
Katakana
Missile Command
Phase 90
The Philosopher
Compacted Reality
EMDR
Rodan
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 28
|Paradise Rock Club
|Boston, MA
|Sep 29
|Stone Pony
|Asbury Park, NJ
|Oct 01
|Tellus 360
|Lancaster, PA
|Oct 02
|Empire Live
|Albany, NY
|Oct 04
|El Club
|Detroit, MI
|Oct 05
|Metro
|Chicago, IL
|Oct 06
|Fine Line Music Cafe
|Minneapolis, MN
|Oct 08
|Bluebird Theater
|Denver, CO
|Oct 09
|The Urban Lounge
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Oct 11
|Wonder Ballroom
|Portland, OR
|Oct 12
|Rickshaw Theatre
|Vancouver, BC
|Oct 13
|Neumos
|Seattle, WA
|Oct 15
|Great American Music Hall
|San Francisco, CA
|Oct 16
|Troubadour (Doug Weston's Troubadour Tavern)
|Los Angeles, CA
|Oct 18
|Valley Bar
|Phoenix, AZ
|Oct 19
|Meow Wolf
|Santa Fe, NM
|Oct 21
|Mohawk Austin
|Austin, TX
|Oct 23
|Warehouse Live - Studio
|Houston, TX
|Oct 25
|Masquerade - Hell Stage
|Atlanta, GA
|Oct 26
|The Underground - Fillmore Charlotte
|Charlotte, NC
|Oct 27
|Black Cat
|Washington, DC
|Oct 29
|Bowery Ballroom
|New York, NY
|Oct 31
|Theatre of Living Arts (TLA)
|Philadelphia, PA