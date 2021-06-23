Quicksand announce album, tour dates

Quicksand
by Tours

Quicksand have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Distant Populations and will be out digitally August 13 via Epitaph Records. Physical copies will be available September 24. The band have also released a new song called "Missile Command" and announced fall tour dates. Quicksand last released Interiors in 2017. Check out the song, tour dates and tracklist below.

Distant Populations Tracklist

Inversion

Lightning Field 

Colossus

Brushed

Katakana

Missile Command

Phase 90

The Philosopher

Compacted Reality

EMDR

Rodan

DateVenueCity
Sep 28Paradise Rock ClubBoston, MA
Sep 29Stone PonyAsbury Park, NJ
Oct 01Tellus 360Lancaster, PA
Oct 02Empire LiveAlbany, NY
Oct 04El ClubDetroit, MI
Oct 05MetroChicago, IL
Oct 06Fine Line Music CafeMinneapolis, MN
Oct 08Bluebird TheaterDenver, CO
Oct 09The Urban LoungeSalt Lake City, UT
Oct 11Wonder BallroomPortland, OR
Oct 12Rickshaw TheatreVancouver, BC
Oct 13NeumosSeattle, WA
Oct 15Great American Music HallSan Francisco, CA
Oct 16Troubadour (Doug Weston's Troubadour Tavern)Los Angeles, CA
Oct 18Valley BarPhoenix, AZ
Oct 19Meow WolfSanta Fe, NM
Oct 21Mohawk AustinAustin, TX
Oct 23Warehouse Live - StudioHouston, TX
Oct 25Masquerade - Hell StageAtlanta, GA
Oct 26The Underground - Fillmore CharlotteCharlotte, NC
Oct 27Black CatWashington, DC
Oct 29Bowery BallroomNew York, NY
Oct 31Theatre of Living Arts (TLA)Philadelphia, PA